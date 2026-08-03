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Lane Thomas’ Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Atlanta Braves Trade

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 04: Lane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals in action during game one of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves officially announced that they had acquired Lane Thomas in a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Thomas had been in the middle of his first year in Kansas City, and is batting .232 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Lane Thomas’ Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyLane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Following the trade, Thomas’ wife (Chase) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “We could not have loved our time in KC more. Thank you to everyone who made it feel like home. 🫶💙 Excited for our next chapter- Let’s go Braves!!”

There were over 3,500 likes and 120 comments in less than 24 hours.

Social Media On Thomas Trade

GettyLane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Lane Thomas’ Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Atlanta Braves Trade

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