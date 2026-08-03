KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 04: Lane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals in action during game one of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
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GettyLane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves officially announced that they had acquired Lane Thomas in a deal with the Kansas City Royals.Thomas had been in the middle of his first year in Kansas City, and is batting .232 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. Atlanta Braves @Braves · Follow #Braves Acquire OF Lane Thomas and […]
Lane Thomas’ Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Atlanta Braves Trade