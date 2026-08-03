Lane Thomas’ Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Atlanta Braves Trade

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves officially announced that they had acquired Lane Thomas in a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Thomas had been in the middle of his first year in Kansas City, and is batting .232 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Lane Thomas’ Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Following the trade, Thomas’ wife (Chase) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “We could not have loved our time in KC more. Thank you to everyone who made it feel like home. 🫶💙 Excited for our next chapter- Let’s go Braves!!”

There were over 3,500 likes and 120 comments in less than 24 hours.

Social Media On Thomas Trade