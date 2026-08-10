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4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Released By Milwaukee Brewers

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ATLANTA, GA. - SEPTEMBER 22: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Atlanta Braves throws a first inning pitch against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on September 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

4-Year Braves Player Released By Brewers

GettyBryse Wilson #46 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch in the first inning of game 1 of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on April 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their series with the Mets, news came out that a former Braves pitcher has elected free agency from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 wrote:Bryse Wilson cleared waivers, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and elected free agency.”

Wilson had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Milwaukee Brewers designated RHP Bryse Wilson for assignment.”

Looking At Wilson

GettyStarting pitcher Bryse Wilson #46 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the ball in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on July 16, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wilson was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

In that span, Wilson went 5-4 with a 5.90 ERA in 23 games (15 starts).

The 28-year-old also appeared in one MLB playoff game for the franchise (2020).

GettyBryse Wilson #46 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 15, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

After the Braves, Wilson went on to have stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs (and Brewers) over nine MLB seasons.

Over 172 career games (57 starts), Wilson has gone 20-23 with a 4.79 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs him before the end of the MLB season.

Looking At The Braves Before Mets Series

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 71-47 record in 118 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 39-20 in 59 games at Truist Park).

Following three games with the Mets, the Braves will remain at home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night (they have the day off on Thursday).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Released By Milwaukee Brewers

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