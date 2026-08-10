4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Released By Milwaukee Brewers

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

4-Year Braves Player Released By Brewers

Ahead of their series with the Mets, news came out that a former Braves pitcher has elected free agency from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 wrote: “Bryse Wilson cleared waivers, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and elected free agency.”

Wilson had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Milwaukee Brewers designated RHP Bryse Wilson for assignment.”

Looking At Wilson

Wilson was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

In that span, Wilson went 5-4 with a 5.90 ERA in 23 games (15 starts).

The 28-year-old also appeared in one MLB playoff game for the franchise (2020).

After the Braves, Wilson went on to have stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs (and Brewers) over nine MLB seasons.

Over 172 career games (57 starts), Wilson has gone 20-23 with a 4.79 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs him before the end of the MLB season.

Looking At The Braves Before Mets Series

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 71-47 record in 118 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 39-20 in 59 games at Truist Park).

Following three games with the Mets, the Braves will remain at home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night (they have the day off on Thursday).