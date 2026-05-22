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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Luke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the dugout after being relieved during the seventh inning of Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Kansas City Royals will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners (at home).

The Royals are coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox.

Braves World Series Champion Signs With Royals

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves participates in a workout prior to the start of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 25, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Ahead of their series with the Mariners, the Royals announced that they had signed Luke Jackson to a Minor League deal.

Jackson had been with the New York Mets organization earlier this season.

@KCRoyalsPD wrote: “We have signed RHP Luke Jackson and LHP Génesis Cabrera to minor league contracts.”

Jackson’s Career

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Three of the World Series at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackson was picked in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers (before a five-year stint with the Atlanta Braves).

In 2021, Jackson helped the Braves win the World Series.

Drew Banks of Kings of Kauffman wrote: “Luke Jackson (34) had his best years with the Braves 19-21. Has a 9.3 K/9 over his career. Had a 2.38 ERA with Seattle last season in 10 games.”

GettyLuke Jackson #77 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Jackson has also had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners over part of ten seasons in the MLB.

He has gone 24-16 with a 4.22 ERA in 390 career games.

Royals Right Now

GettyManager Matt Quatraro #33 of the Kansas City Royals stands in the dugout prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals are currently 20-30 in 50 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 35-16 record in 51 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

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