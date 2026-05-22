Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

On Friday night, the Kansas City Royals will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners (at home).

The Royals are coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox.

Braves World Series Champion Signs With Royals

Ahead of their series with the Mariners, the Royals announced that they had signed Luke Jackson to a Minor League deal.

Jackson had been with the New York Mets organization earlier this season.

@KCRoyalsPD wrote: “We have signed RHP Luke Jackson and LHP Génesis Cabrera to minor league contracts.”

Jackson’s Career

Jackson was picked in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers (before a five-year stint with the Atlanta Braves).

In 2021, Jackson helped the Braves win the World Series.

Drew Banks of Kings of Kauffman wrote: “Luke Jackson (34) had his best years with the Braves 19-21. Has a 9.3 K/9 over his career. Had a 2.38 ERA with Seattle last season in 10 games.”

Jackson has also had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners over part of ten seasons in the MLB.

He has gone 24-16 with a 4.22 ERA in 390 career games.

Royals Right Now

The Royals are currently 20-30 in 50 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 35-16 record in 51 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten.