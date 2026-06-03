Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Thriving For Current MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers continued their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Rangers won by a score of 7-4.

Joc Pederson finished the win with three hits, two RBI’s and one run.

Atlanta Braves Champion Thriving For Current Team

Pederson has been on a roll as of late.

Here’s what people have been saying about him on social media:

@RightOnRangers: “Joctober came early. Pederson delivers a clutch two-out RBI double, his 2nd of the ballgame, to even the score in the 5th.”

@DwayneWHorner: “Dear Joc Pederson, I owe you an apology. I dogged you last year and you proved me wrong this year. Man enough to say I’m sorry.”

@21stCenturyTim: “No matter what becomes of this weirdo Rangers season, good on Joc Pederson for weathering the nightmare start to the season and getting back to being a reliable ballplayer.”

Evan Grant: “Joc Pederson has a .960 OPS since May 1.”

@discussbaseball: “Credit to Joc Pederson. After a dismal ‘25 with just 9 HR & -0.8 fWAR, the 34 year old has settled in with the Rangers. 5 HR across his last 26 at-bats…wRC+ is 124 with 8 HR in ‘26.”

@TarikRainey: “Joc Pederson is locked in!!”

@dmn_rangers: “After two-plus snoozefest seasons, the Rangers are suddenly playing a fun, chaotic brand of baseball👀 And Joc Pederson is at the center of it all, as Texas’ winning streak hit 5 games with a 7-4 win in St. Louis.”

Pederson’s MLB Career

Pederson was picked in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2019, Pederson hit 36 home runs (and he helped the franchise win the World Series in 2020).

In 2021, Pederson had quick stints with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

He won his second title with the Braves.

Following his successful run in Atlanta, Pederson had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks (before joining the Rangers in 2025).