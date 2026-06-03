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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Thriving For Current MLB Team

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ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 2: Joc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on June 2, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers continued their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Rangers won by a score of 7-4.

Joc Pederson finished the win with three hits, two RBI’s and one run.

Atlanta Braves Champion Thriving For Current Team

GettyJoc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on June 2, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Pederson has been on a roll as of late.

Here’s what people have been saying about him on social media:

@RightOnRangers: “Joctober came early. Pederson delivers a clutch two-out RBI double, his 2nd of the ballgame, to even the score in the 5th.”

@DwayneWHorner: “Dear Joc Pederson, I owe you an apology. I dogged you last year and you proved me wrong this year. Man enough to say I’m sorry.”

@21stCenturyTim: “No matter what becomes of this weirdo Rangers season, good on Joc Pederson for weathering the nightmare start to the season and getting back to being a reliable ballplayer.”

Evan Grant: “Joc Pederson has a .960 OPS since May 1.”

@discussbaseball: “Credit to Joc Pederson. After a dismal ‘25 with just 9 HR & -0.8 fWAR, the 34 year old has settled in with the Rangers. 5 HR across his last 26 at-bats…wRC+ is 124 with 8 HR in ‘26.”

@TarikRainey: “Joc Pederson is locked in!!”

@dmn_rangers: “After two-plus snoozefest seasons, the Rangers are suddenly playing a fun, chaotic brand of baseball👀 And Joc Pederson is at the center of it all, as Texas’ winning streak hit 5 games with a 7-4 win in St. Louis.”

Pederson’s MLB Career

GettyJoc Pederson #22 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after the 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Pederson was picked in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2019, Pederson hit 36 home runs (and he helped the franchise win the World Series in 2020).

GettyJoc Pederson #22 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the third inning of Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

In 2021, Pederson had quick stints with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

He won his second title with the Braves.

Following his successful run in Atlanta, Pederson had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks (before joining the Rangers in 2025).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Thriving For Current MLB Team

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