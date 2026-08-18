Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Release From Cubs

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They lost the first game in the series by a score of 4-2.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

With less than two months left in the season, it’s worth noting that a former Braves World Series Champion is still a free agent.

Kyle Wright was released by the Chicago Cubs on July 12.

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Kyle Wright.”

As of August 18, Wright remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He did not appear in a game for the Cubs at the MLB (or Minor League) level this season due to injury.

Wright appeared in eight total games at the Double-A and Triple-A level for the affiliates of the Kansas City Royals in 2025.

He went 0-0 with a 5.48 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if Wright gets signed by another MLB team before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At Wright’s MLB Career

Wright was the 5th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent all six years of his career (at the MLB level) with the Braves.

In 2021, Wright helped the franchise win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

During the 2022 season, Wright had the best year of his career.

He went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts.

Wright will turn 31 in October.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 74-51 record in 125 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-28 in 60 games away from Truist Park).