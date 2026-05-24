Braves Writer Details What Possible Tarik Skubal Trade Could Look Like

Perhaps the biggest storyline sweeping Major League Baseball at the moment is the recent report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that suggests the Tigers may be headed towards selling this summer, and Tarik Skubal being on the proverbial trade block.

While the Atlanta Braves aren’t directly linked to Tarik Skubal, should they be considered a potential landing spot based on specific circumstances that benefit the Braves in a trade scenario?

In a recent article by FanSided.com, one MLB executive shared what it might take to land the reigning, defending American League Cy Young winner:

“It’s so difficult to tell but I think it would start at one top-50 and another top-100 prospect. If it was a top-10 prospect in the game maybe it could be that plus a fringe top-100 guy also (plus probably 1-2 throw-in types. In scouting terms we would say probably two ‘B1’ Grade prospects as a start and then a couple ‘C’ grades also.”

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Do the Braves Have the Trade Assets to Land Tarik Skubal?

Braves writer Chase Irle also speculates if the Braves could be a true player for Tarik Skubal, and if Atlanta has enough prospect depth to pull off a trade:

“But for argument’s sake — let’s say Skubal returns healthy and Detroit decides to sell at the deadline. Would you give up a top-100 prospect plus a couple of mid-tier pieces for two months of Tarik Skubal?”

The Braves have five guys I’d consider top-100 caliber — Cam Caminiti, Didier Fuentes, Eric Hartman, JR Ritchie, and John Gil. One of them would have to go in the deal, and while that would sting, the thought of Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale leading this rotation in October is something dreams are made of.

Another very good point that Irle makes is that the Braves might be one of the few MLB teams across the league that have the cash to afford Skubal in a rental fashion. Of course, there’s the Mets, Dodgers, Yankees, and Blue Jays that are notorious top spenders in baseball, but Irle brings up the fact that Atlanta should have some cash lying around with what they owed Jurickson Profar this season.

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Will Tarik Skubal Actually Be Traded?

After Nightengale’s recent report, I’m really starting to think the Tarik Skubal trade saga isn’t ‘all smoke’ and that the Detroit Tigers, who are in complete free fall, might actually offload the best pitcher in MLB.

Does that mean the Braves will land him? No, but Atlanta should be as tapped into the sweepstakes as any other National League contender, because IF Skubal is moved, that team may immediately become the World Series favorite (given that he goes to a playoff team, which feels like the only scenario if he’s moved).

Given Skubal’s free agency status after the season, and Detroit already shelling out a huge contract to Framber Valdez, where are they going to come up with the funds to afford the *likely* largest pitching contract in MLB history?

That’s what makes his trade sweepstakes so unique, because it’s perhaps the most expensive rental addition ever to potentially be traded.

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