Baltimore Orioles Predicted to Trade 2X All-Star Catcher

The Baltimore Orioles are going to be a team to watch very closely between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. At the time of this writing, the Orioles are sporting a 31-36 record and are fourth in the American League East. While their record is certainly underwhelming, they are also only two games behind the Texas Rangers for the final wild card spot in the American League.

With this, the Orioles are a fascinating team to keep an eye on. They could very well look to add to their roster as they aim to get into the playoffs. However, at the same time, they could also be open to moving on from certain players on their major league roster if they have the potential to get them a strong return.

Due to this, one of the Orioles’ most notable players is being viewed as a prime potential trade candidate for the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

Orioles Predicted to Trade Star Catcher Adley Rutschman This Season

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline made a few predictions for the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. The Orioles were one of the teams discussed, as Kline predicted that they would trade two-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.

“This is the perfect opportunity for the O’s to sell high. Their postseason hopes are fading. This iteration of the core has gone nowhere. Rutschman can net them several high-end prospects from a variety of contenders. Baltimore needs pitching most of all. This feels like a wise solution,” Landers wrote.

If the Orioles traded Rutschman, it would undoubtedly be a major move. The 28-year-old is one of the Orioles’ key players, and he was once viewed as a big part of their future. However, with questions about his future in Baltimore continuing to come up, it is fair to wonder if the Orioles could deal him for a nice return this season.

Rutschman has been in the middle of a strong bounce-back season for the Orioles so far in 2026, too. In 48 games this campaign with the AL East club, he has eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and a .267 batting average. This is after he had nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and a rough .220 batting average in 90 games last season. With this, Rutschman has been showing signs of his two-time All-Star form this campaign, so it is very likely that he would generate a lot of interest if made available.

Orioles Facing Big Decision With Rutschman

If the Orioles do not view Rutschman as a long-term part of their plans, it would be wise for them to at least listen to trade offers for him this season. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2027 season, which certainly makes things more interesting.

However, if the Orioles feel that they can turn things around and still view Rutschman as a member of their core, they could look to keep him around for at least the rest of this season. It will be interesting to see what the Orioles decide to do with him from here.