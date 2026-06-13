Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Decision Before Padres Game

On Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Camden Yards

The Orioles are coming off a 7-3 win on Friday.

Pete Alonso (who batted 4th) finished with one hit, three walks, two RBI’s and one run.

Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Orioles have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Orioles 6/13 T. Ward DH G. Henderson SS P. Alonso 1B S. Basallo C L. Taveras CF C. Cowser LF T. O’Neill RF J. Holliday 2B B. Alexander 3B T. Gibson SP”

Alonso has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order.

He is currently batting .245 with 66 hits, 15 home runs, 46 RBI’s, 43 runs and two stolen bases in 71 games.

Alonso was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Mets, making five All-Star Games (and winning the 2019 Rookie of The Year Award).

Over the offseason, the 31-year-old signed a massive deal with the Orioles.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better.”

Alonso helped the Mets reach the MLB playoffs twice (in 2022 and 2024).

However, they had been coming off a year where they missed the postseason.

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles come into the day as the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 34-37 record in 71 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and 22-17 in 39 games at home).