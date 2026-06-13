Hi, Subscriber

Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Decision Before Padres Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles high fives teammates during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 05, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Camden Yards

The Orioles are coming off a 7-3 win on Friday.

Pete Alonso (who batted 4th) finished with one hit, three walks, two RBI’s and one run.

Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Decision

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

For Saturday’s game, the Orioles have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Orioles 6/13 T. Ward DH G. Henderson SS P. Alonso 1B S. Basallo C L. Taveras CF C. Cowser LF T. O’Neill RF J. Holliday 2B B. Alexander 3B T. Gibson SP”

Alonso has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order.

He is currently batting .245 with 66 hits, 15 home runs, 46 RBI’s, 43 runs and two stolen bases in 71 games.

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles begins to celebrate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Alonso was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Mets, making five All-Star Games (and winning the 2019 Rookie of The Year Award).

Over the offseason, the 31-year-old signed a massive deal with the Orioles.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better.”

GettyPete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the tenth inning at Nationals Park on July 2, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Alonso helped the Mets reach the MLB playoffs twice (in 2022 and 2024).

However, they had been coming off a year where they missed the postseason.

Orioles Right Now

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 06, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Orioles come into the day as the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 34-37 record in 71 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and 22-17 in 39 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Decision Before Padres Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x