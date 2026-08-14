Orioles Announce Gunnar Henderson Lineup Change Before Rays Game

The Baltimore Orioles are starting a four-game series against their AL East division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, on Friday.

The Orioles last lost two out of three to the Minnesota Twins on the road. Baltimore currently holds a 58-63 record. They are last in the AL East, but only two games out of the third wild card spot.

Gunnar Henderson Drops in Orioles’ lineup Ahead of Rays Game

The Orioles revealed their lineup ahead of their series opener against the Rays.

It features star shortstop Gunnar Henderson dropping to fifth in the order. First baseman Pete Alonso will bat leadoff for Baltimore.

Henderson is the usual leadoff hitter for the Orioles. He went 3-for-11 with 3 walks in their recent three-game series against the Twins. Henderson hit a two-run home run in the Orioles’ lone win against Minnesota.

Gunnar Henderson Struggles This Season

The 2023 Rookie of the Year is having a disappointing season. He is currently posting career-lows in every major hitting category.

Even though the former All-Star has showcased some power this season with 19 home runs, Henderson is struggling to hit for average. The 25-year-old is slashing .214/.297/.390 for a .687 OPS.

Furthermore, Henderson only has a 1.5 WAR this season. It is far and away from his 8.8 WAR in 2024, when he earned MVP votes. He clubbed 37 home runs and 92 RBIs that year.

The Orioles need Henderson to produce down the last stretch of the season if they plan on making the playoffs.

What’s Next For the Orioles

Baltimore will stay on the road to face the Rays for a four-game series. It will conclude a grueling 10-game road trip. They are currently 2-4 in their last six games and 26-33 overall on the road.

The Orioles will then return to Camden Yards for a six-game homestand. They will face AL East division rivals, the New York Yankees and the Rays again during that stretch.

It will be interesting to see how the Orioles perform against the top two teams in the American League. Their record over the next week could determine whether they make the postseason.