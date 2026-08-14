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Orioles Announce Gunnar Henderson Lineup Change Before Rays Game

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Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles at bat during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 09, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are starting a four-game series against their AL East division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, on Friday.

The Orioles last lost two out of three to the Minnesota Twins on the road. Baltimore currently holds a 58-63 record. They are last in the AL East, but only two games out of the third wild card spot.

Gunnar Henderson Drops in Orioles’ lineup Ahead of Rays Game

The Orioles revealed their lineup ahead of their series opener against the Rays.

It features star shortstop Gunnar Henderson dropping to fifth in the order. First baseman Pete Alonso will bat leadoff for Baltimore.

Henderson is the usual leadoff hitter for the Orioles. He went 3-for-11 with 3 walks in their recent three-game series against the Twins. Henderson hit a two-run home run in the Orioles’ lone win against Minnesota.

Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 12: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles slides into third base on a single hit by Pete Alonso #25 during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

Gunnar Henderson Struggles This Season

The 2023 Rookie of the Year is having a disappointing season. He is currently posting career-lows in every major hitting category.

Even though the former All-Star has showcased some power this season with 19 home runs, Henderson is struggling to hit for average. The 25-year-old is slashing .214/.297/.390 for a .687 OPS.

Furthermore, Henderson only has a 1.5 WAR this season. It is far and away from his 8.8 WAR in 2024, when he earned MVP votes. He clubbed 37 home runs and 92 RBIs that year.

The Orioles need Henderson to produce down the last stretch of the season if they plan on making the playoffs.

Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 11: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Buck Britton #46 as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field on August 11, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

What’s Next For the Orioles

Baltimore will stay on the road to face the Rays for a four-game series. It will conclude a grueling 10-game road trip. They are currently 2-4 in their last six games and 26-33 overall on the road.

The Orioles will then return to Camden Yards for a six-game homestand. They will face AL East division rivals, the New York Yankees and the Rays again during that stretch.

It will be interesting to see how the Orioles perform against the top two teams in the American League. Their record over the next week could determine whether they make the postseason.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Orioles Announce Gunnar Henderson Lineup Change Before Rays Game

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