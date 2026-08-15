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Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Change During Rays Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases following a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field on August 09, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles secured a much-needed 6-5 series-opening win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Pete Alonso batted leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, and before the game, the Orioles slugger got honest about the new role while comparing himself somewhat to Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber.

“I’m not saying me and him are the same guy, but I’m like Schwarber-adjacent, you know? … I can be the right-handed Schwarber, I guess. Why not?” Alonso said.

Alonso recorded two hits in five at-bats, but Orioles manager Craig Albernaz made another lineup change ahead of Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Orioles Announce Alonso Change

Despite Alonso’s production in the leadoff spot, his time there will be short-lived, at least for now. He’ll move back into the No. 2 spot, while Tyler O’Neill takes over at leadoff.

O’Neill hit cleanup Friday, but Albernaz clearly wanted to make a change. Outside of those two moves, the bulk of the Orioles’ lineup will remain relatively the same.

Alonso’s 2026 Stats

Alonso is in his first season with the Orioles after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.

His production hasn’t dipped one bit, as he’s having another strong season at the plate.

Entering Saturday, he’s batting .260 with 119 hits, 26 home runs and 77 RBIs across 122 games. Alonso is also slugging .479 with an .833 OPS.

Looking at the Orioles

Baltimore remains right in the thick of the American League Wild Card race at 59-63 overall.

While the Orioles sit in last place in the AL East, they’re just one game out of a Wild Card spot.

They’ll play three more games against the Rays before hosting the New York Yankees for a series beginning Tuesday in Baltimore.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Change During Rays Series

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