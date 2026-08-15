Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Change During Rays Series

The Baltimore Orioles secured a much-needed 6-5 series-opening win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Pete Alonso batted leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, and before the game, the Orioles slugger got honest about the new role while comparing himself somewhat to Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber.

“I’m not saying me and him are the same guy, but I’m like Schwarber-adjacent, you know? … I can be the right-handed Schwarber, I guess. Why not?” Alonso said.

Alonso recorded two hits in five at-bats, but Orioles manager Craig Albernaz made another lineup change ahead of Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Orioles Announce Alonso Change

Despite Alonso’s production in the leadoff spot, his time there will be short-lived, at least for now. He’ll move back into the No. 2 spot, while Tyler O’Neill takes over at leadoff.

O’Neill hit cleanup Friday, but Albernaz clearly wanted to make a change. Outside of those two moves, the bulk of the Orioles’ lineup will remain relatively the same.

Orioles 8/15 T. O’Neill RF

P. Alonso 1B

J. Holliday 2B

C. Mayo DH

G. Henderson SS

C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B

C. Franklin LF

L. Taveras CF

C. Narváez C K. Bradish SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 15, 2026

Alonso’s 2026 Stats

Alonso is in his first season with the Orioles after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.

His production hasn’t dipped one bit, as he’s having another strong season at the plate.

Entering Saturday, he’s batting .260 with 119 hits, 26 home runs and 77 RBIs across 122 games. Alonso is also slugging .479 with an .833 OPS.

Looking at the Orioles

Baltimore remains right in the thick of the American League Wild Card race at 59-63 overall.

While the Orioles sit in last place in the AL East, they’re just one game out of a Wild Card spot.

They’ll play three more games against the Rays before hosting the New York Yankees for a series beginning Tuesday in Baltimore.