Baltimore Orioles Announced Pete Alonso News Before Rays Series Finale

The Baltimore Orioles rallied for three consecutive wins against the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend and will go for the four-game sweep on Monday night.

Ahead of first pitch, though, the Orioles, along with MLB, announced some exciting news regarding slugger Pete Alonso.

Orioles Announce Alonso News

While he’s in his first season with Baltimore, Alonso has continued to produce, and over the last week, he was the best player in the American League at the plate.

He was named the AL Player of the Week, joining NL Player of the Week Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Over the week-long stretch, Alonso hit .545 with a .630 OBP, an .864 slugging percentage, two home runs and five RBIs.

“Run the numbers,” the Orioles posted on social media. “Pete Alonso has been named American League Player of the Week!”

Run the numbers 📈 Pete Alonso has been named American League Player of the Week! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/seqFaV64d7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 17, 2026

Orioles Fans React on Social Media

“That’s our Polar Bear!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “It’s been so long since an Oriole has been Player of the Week.”

Another person wrote, “Well deserved and earned!!!!”

“Dudes a gamer & wants it for this team, city, fans more than any one! Lets do this & keep truckin!” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Atta boy PETE.”

Alonso’s 2026 Season

After spending seven seasons with the New York Mets, Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles in free agency.

This season, across 124 games and 463 at-bats, Alonso is batting .266 while slugging .490 with an .851 OPS. He’s also recorded 123 hits, 27 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Alonso has helped get the Orioles right back into the postseason picture, and if the season ended today, they’d hold the final Wild Card spot in the AL.