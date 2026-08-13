Baltimore Orioles Named Trade Landing Spot for Star Pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles have disappointed in a significant way this season. Due to this, they elected to be sellers at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline and moved on from multiple players because of it. Star catcher Adley Rutschman was the most notable player the Orioles moved, as they traded him to the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles also moved on from players like Taylor Ward, Dean Kremer, and Tyler Wells.

While the Orioles were major sellers at this year’s trade deadline, they are already being viewed as a potential fit for one of baseball’s most notable trade candidates to watch for this upcoming offseason.

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Mike Axisa named the Orioles among the top potential landing spots for Minnesota Twins star pitcher Joe Ryan this offseason.

“Bottom line, though, teams keep calling about Ryan. There’s no reason to think that will change in the offseason. Eventually, a team will make an offer that gets the Twins to say yes,” Axisa wrote. “Super early possible landing spots: Astros, Mets, Orioles.”

When looking at the Orioles’ current roster, it is understandable that they are being viewed as a possible trade destination for Ryan this offseason. It is clear that Baltimore needs to strengthen its pitching rotation if they hope to have more success during the 2027 season. Bringing in a star pitcher like Ryan from the Twins would help their chances of achieving that.

Twins’ Joe Ryan Would Give the Orioles A New Star Pitcher to Work With

When looking at how well Ryan has pitched over the last few seasons for the Twins, it is clear that he would be a massive pickup for the Orioles if acquired this offseason. The 30-year-old has had a strong 2026 season, as he has a 3.65 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 23 appearances.

This was after the six-year MLB veteran posted a 13-10 record, a 3.42 ERA, and 194 strikeouts in 31 appearances for the Twins during the 2025 season. He was also named to the All-Star Game in each of the last two years because of how well he has pitched.

With numbers like these, Ryan would be a significant addition to the front of the Orioles’ rotation if acquired. He could be exactly the kind of star pitcher that helps the Orioles bounce back next season from what has been an ugly 2026 campaign for the American League East club.

Orioles Should Not Be Afraid to Make a Bold Move for Twins’ Ryan

While Ryan is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after next season, the Orioles should not be afraid to make a move for him this offseason. The Orioles need to strengthen their pitching if they hope to compete in the incredibly deep AL East, and landing a high-impact starter like Ryan would help things on that front.

Acquiring Ryan during the offseason would also open the door for the Orioles to try to sign him to a contract extension.

Ultimately, with the Orioles needing pitching help, bringing in a star like Ryan would benefit them nicely. It will be interesting to see if they target him this offseason from here.