Baltimore Orioles Part Ways with Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel

Getty Craig Kimbrel during a September 17 game against the San Francisco Giants.

After agreeing on a one-year, $13 million deal with Craig Kimbrel in December, the Baltimore Orioles are parting ways with the Future Hall of Famer, and designating him for assignment.

The team announced the move on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In what will go down as his final appearance with the Orioles, Kimbrel gave up six runs in just two-thirds of the ninth inning of a September 17 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Kimbrel registered a 10.59 ERA since the All-Star Break and had seemingly lost his job as Baltimore’s go-to closer in save situations before his disastrous outing against the Giants. His 31 RBIs allowed this year are the second-most of his career.

It’s unclear whether or not the 36-year-old will pursue another opportunity this season, with the playoffs only weeks away. But with a storied resume like Kimbrel’s it’s unlikely he’ll stay unemployed.

Baltimore recalled righty Bryan Baker as a part of the transaction. He’s pitched 21 innings in MLB this season and has a 4.71 ERA.

This story will be updated.

Comments

