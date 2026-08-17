Baltimore Orioles Release 23-Year-Old From Organization During Rays Series

The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a dominant 10-2 victory over the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

They’ve won the first three games of the series and will go for the sweep Monday night before beginning a series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Ahead of the action, the organization made a notable move involving its farm system. According to the MiLB transaction page, the Orioles released 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Michael Caldon.

Orioles Release Michael Caldon From Organization

The Orioles drafted Caldon out of Division II Felician University in 2024, but the organization has now decided to move on from the right-hander.

Caldon stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 225 pounds. He received a $100,000 signing bonus after Baltimore selected him in the 18th round of the 2024 MLB Draft and was currently pitching for the Frederick Keys.

The Verge — An Orioles MiLB Podcast posted on social media: “Orioles have released minor league RHP Michael Caldon. An 18th round pick out of Felician in 2024, Caldon pitched to a 3.13 ERA across 126 career innings.”

Orioles have released minor league RHP Michael Caldon. An 18th round pick out of Felician in 2024, Caldon pitched to a 3.13 ERA across 126 career innings. — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@TheVergePod) August 17, 2026

Caldon’s Pro Career

While Caldon hasn’t made his MLB debut or climbed particularly high through the Orioles’ farm system, he’s produced solid numbers throughout his professional career.

As mentioned, Caldon owns a 3.13 ERA across 126 career innings. He made 26 appearances in 2025, including 11 starts, and went 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA while striking out 87 batters across 82.2 innings.

This season, Caldon has worked exclusively out of the bullpen. Across 23 appearances, he’s posted a 4.28 ERA in 40 innings while striking out 48 batters.

Looking at the Orioles’ Farm System

Baltimore’s recent haul of talent from the Adley Rutschman trade with Boston has bolstered its farm system, particularly on the pitching side.

The Orioles added right-hander Anthony Eyanson, who is already their No. 2 prospect, along with right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, who ranks No. 12 in the organization.

That comes on top of four other pitchers ranked among Baltimore’s top 10 prospects, along with several more ranked between No. 11 and No. 20. The organization’s pitching depth could help explain why the Orioles decided to move on from Caldon.