Baltimore Orioles Fan Favorite Announces Retirement After Comeback from Cancer

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t been a true postseason contender in a couple of years, but despite that, they still can lay claim to one of the most amazing stories in recent Major League Baseball history. Trey Mancini was one of their best players for several years and was even an American League Rookie of the Year finalist in 2017.

Sadly, Mancini faced a bout of colon cancer and did not play during the 2020 season, but the slugger recovered and made his triumphant return the next year, hitting .255/.326/.432 with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and a .758 OPS en route to the AL Comeback Player of the Year award.

On Tuesday, Mancini announced that he is retiring from baseball after an inspirational turnaround and recovery from his cancer. Adam Kostka of the Baltimore Banner had the news on X.

Trey Mancini Announces Retirement After Incredible Comeback

Mancini played parts of six seasons with the Orioles. He was traded to the Houston Astros at the deadline in 2022 and helped Houston win its second World Series title that fall. He spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs.

After two years away, Mancini came back for one more season, this time with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .308/.286/.462 with four RBI and a .747 OPS in five games with the Halos.

The 34-year-old’s best season came in 2019 with the Orioles just before his colon cancer diagnosis. That year he posted a 3.7 WAR and hit .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs, 97 RBI, an .899 OPS and a 134 OPS+.

The Orioles only made the postseason once while Mancini was around, having done so back in 2016. But the slugger played only five games that season. The Orioles sent him to Houston to give him an opportunity to win a World Series ring, and he managed to do just that, capping off an incredible journey and comeback from his fight with cancer.

Mancini briefly spent time in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins organizations, but never played at the big-league level with either team.

The Orioles selected Mancini in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut on September 20, 2016. Baltimore was where he ultimately had the best years of his career and was the most impactful player, and Orioles fans will always love him for the brand of baseball he brought to the table and what he was able to accomplish there with the organization.

Trey Mancini Leaves Lasting Impact

He may not have been a household name, but Mancini still leaves behind a lasting impact. Being able to fight back from colon cancer, remain positive and still be a productive player are traits that Orioles fans will remember and appreciate for a long time.

Cancer has claimed the lives of so many over the years, and it certainly was a shock to Orioles fans to learn he had been diagnosed with it. But they’ll always appreciate his resilience, and he is a constant reminder that even the biggest challenges can be overcome. The fanbase grew closer to him as a result, and they’ll never forget the impact he made.