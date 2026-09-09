Orioles Place Key Infielding Bat on Injured List: Report

The Baltimore Orioles enter a key part of the season, playing four games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot in the American League Wild Card. With time running out, Baltimore will be without a key infielder moving forward.

Baltimore will be without Blaze Alexander for a large part of the remainder of the regular season. The 27-year-old was placed on the Orioles’ 10-day injured list with back discomfort, MLB.com’s Jake Rill reports.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles recalled utility man Jeremiah Jackson from Triple-A Norfolk, Rill added.

Orioles Lose Key Bat in Blaze Alexander

Baltimore needs all the help they can get leading up to the end of the regular season. The loss of Blaze Alexander to the injured list will not contribute to their need for wins.

Alexander has been one of the Orioles’ most consistent bats after Baltimore traded for him last offseason. In 93 games, Alexander is hitting .303/.358/.414 with four home runs, 31 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. It has been the most productive campaign of his MLB career.

“At this point, there’s nothing to indicate the back injury is really serious but the calendar makes it notable,” MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald wrote. “The regular season has just over two weeks remaining and the O’s are hanging by a thread, currently four games back of a playoff spot. The margin for error is really narrow, so even losing a role player like Alexander is noteworthy.”

It’s unclear if Blaze Alexander will return before the Orioles’ final game of the regular season on Sept. 27.

Gunnar Henderson Out of Lineup on Wednesday vs. Guardians

The Baltimore Orioles are also monitoring shortstop Gunnar Henderson after he left the Orioles’ loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday after hitting a foul ball off himself.

Henderson is dealing with a knee injury and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Guardians. The 25-year-old believes the knee injury is a “day-to-day thing,” Jake Rill reported.

After three consistent seasons to begin his MLB career, Gunnar Henderson has run into a season to forget in 2026. Through 145 games, Henderson is hitting .219/.303/.395 with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

Jackson Holliday replaced Henderson at shortstop in the contest, while Christian Encarnacion-Strand is at third, and Jeremiah Jackson is at second.