Orioles Make Shocking Move Following Terrible Start

This morning, the Baltimore Orioles fired the manager who shepherded them through a brutal rebuild, brought postseason baseball back to Camden Yards, and won 101 games just two seasons ago. The move, first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN, comes after the Orioles lost 10 of their last 13 games and fell 11 games under .500 — their worst record since 2022.

Brandon Hyde wasn’t the problem in Baltimore. But after a 15–28 start, he became the sacrifice.

This dismissal wasn’t about leadership. This firing was about optics, timing, and a front office that just watched the season spiral — again — and needed to show someone was accountable.

Baltimore’s Fall Was Fast — and Loud

In 2023, the Orioles were the darlings of the American League: a 101-win club full of swagger, youth, and breakout stars. But postseason results never followed. Texas swept them out of the ALDS in 2023, and Kansas City also swept them in the 2024 Wild Card.

Still, Hyde returned to open 2025 with a talented but wounded roster and the weight of expectations. When the injuries stacked up—Grayson Rodriguez, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser, Kyle Bradish, Tyler O’Neill—so did the losses, and fast.

Hyde’s job always seemed tied to May. When GM Mike Elias gave him a public vote of confidence just two weeks ago, the clock started ticking. The Orioles lost four straight after that. Despite losing both Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton mid-game, the Twins swept them in a doubleheader, and Baltimore’s bullpen blew late leads in both contests.

The last time the Orioles hadn’t been this far under .500 in three years. Something had to give. And it wasn’t going to be Elias.

The Orioles Front Office Tried to Soften the Blow

In statements the team released, Elias and new control owner David Rubenstein praised Hyde’s character and contributions.

“I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication, and passion all these years,” Elias told MLB.com. “His many positive contributions… will remain.”

Translation: We liked him. But we needed a scapegoat.

Even Rubenstein echoed the sentiment, calling Hyde a “man of great character” and acknowledging that “change becomes necessary.” But character doesn’t save seasons, and in a city now used to 90+ wins, the slide from contender to catastrophe left ownership with a decision: ride it out or make a move.

They chose the latter.

Was Hyde Really the Problem?

Not exactly.

Hyde didn’t construct one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball (5.33 ERA — third-worst in MLB). He didn’t sign 41-year-old Charlie Morton to patch the rotation or bank on Kyle Gibson as a backend arm. That’s on Elias.

Hyde didn’t fail to produce timely hits either. The Orioles’ offense scored nine runs in the third inning of their doubleheader vs. Minnesota, and zero in the other 16 innings combined.

But when things break everywhere at once — offense, pitching, defense — the manager goes first. Even Elias acknowledged, “The poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” but his job was never in doubt.

Hyde’s was.

What Happens Now

Orioles third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve as interim manager. He’s respected, experienced in player development, and familiar with the roster. But this isn’t about long-term solutions. This action is about resetting the tone.

If Baltimore turns things around under Mansolino, the front office looks vindicated. If not, well, they already made their move.