Baltimore Orioles Quickly Lose 26-Year-Old Pitcher Through Waivers to Mets

The Baltimore Orioles kick off their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. The Orioles will be looking to start their series against Boston with a victory. This is especially so when noting that they have lost each of their last two games to the Colorado Rockies.

However, as the Orioles prepare for their series against the Red Sox, they have now lost one of their pitchers.

Baltimore Orioles Lose Pitcher Cameron Weston to the Mets Through Waivers

The New York Mets announced on Thursday that they have claimed pitcher Cameron Weston off of waivers from the Orioles. This comes just a few days after the Orioles designated him for assignment.

Seeing Weston be claimed so quickly by the Mets after hitting the waiver wire is not necessarily surprising. At just 26 years old, Weston still has the potential to emerge as a full-time MLB pitcher. Thus, it is understandable that a struggling team like the Mets is now taking a chance on him.

Looking at Weston’s Time With the Orioles

Weston was selected by the Orioles in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft, 227th overall. Since then, Weston had been working on his development in Baltimore’s minor league system.

In 105 minor league games in the Orioles’ system over five seasons, Weston posted an 18-24 record, a 4.37 ERA, and 387 strikeouts. During this season with Triple-A Norfolk, he recorded a 1-4 record, a 7.89 ERA, and 66 strikeouts.

Weston also made his MLB debut earlier this season with the Orioles. During his lone appearance with Baltimore, he pitched one inning, in which he recorded one strikeout and walked one batter. He also did not allow a run.

It will now be interesting to see if Weston can break out and become a major league pitcher after being claimed by the Mets from here.