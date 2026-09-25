Chris Bassitt Bids Farewell to Orioles, Reveals Retirement Plans

Chris Bassitt’s long stride on the mound may be approaching its final days in Major League Baseball.

It certainly seems to be headed toward its final weekend with the Baltimore Orioles.

Bassitt started earlier this week against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday against Max Scherzer, his former teammate and friend.

That marked Bassitt’s last start of the year, officially once the Orioles were eliminated from playoff contention via a win by the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

That means that the future now comes into focus for Bassitt, who spoke very honestly about what’s on his mind after that start on Wednesday.

He’s going to be a free agent, and he’s 37 years old, and there’s a lot to consider.

Chris Bassitt on Leaving Orioles

Bassitt didn’t entirely close the door to leaving Baltimore, but one thing he said Wednesday certainly hinted at it.

“I’ll be honest with you, it sucks for me in the aspect like I need to freaking win right now, because I don’t have much runway left,” Bassitt said, via MLB.com’s Jake Rill. But these young guys, the way that they have handled this year, a lot of struggles, some obviously good moments, but just the way that they have approached every day, I know it’s setting up for something a lot more special in the future. It’s just I’m not part of the future, so to speak, for sure.”

Bassitt, always a thoughtful guy, clearly appreciate his time in Baltimore, even if he suggests that he may not be part of the future.

“So yeah, that’s the thing I just appreciate the absolute most, is just kind of who they are as people and how hard they’ve worked,” Bassitt said. “So I’m happy about that.”

Chris Bassitt Retirement Plans

Bassitt doesn’t sound like he’s fully made up his mind on retirement, but he’s definitely got family considerations at the forefront.

“I’ve got a 7-year-old at home, I’ve got a 3-year-old at home and a wife that wants me to be home,” Bassitt said. “So yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we do.”

He does sound like a guy who, if given the chance, will keep taking the mound.

“But I mean, overall, I still have a lot of fire in me to definitely do something,” Bassitt said. “I’m gonna have to win the wife over, I’ll tell you that. But yeah, there’s a lot of fire still in me. I know I still can play this game at a really high level.”

Bassitt made 20 appearances for the Orioles this season, including 18 starts. He had a 9-5 record with a 4.59 ERA.

In his final outing, he went 5.0 innings and allowed two runs while earning the win. He won his final three starts of the year.

Bassitt has pitched for the A’s, Mets, White Sox, Blue Jays and now Orioles. It remains to be seen what comes next.