Orioles Get Convincing Injury Updates to Veteran Pieces Ahead of Tigers Series

The Baltimore Orioles are eyeing a turnaround in their 2026 season. Injuries have played a key part in Baltimore’s 51-55 record.

Players like Jackson Holliday, Adley Rutschman, and Jordan Westburg have joined the list of players missing significant time for the Orioles this season.

However, ahead of Monday’s start to a new series against the Detroit Tigers, the Orioles received positive news on injured starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

Both Bassitt (back) and Mountcastle (foot) will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com announced.

Chris Bassitt Injury Details

Orioles starting pitcher Chris Bassitt has been on the injured list since June 8 after experiencing back discomfort and undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year, $18.5 million contract with the club in February. He spent the previous three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bassitt struggled to get things going before landing on the injured list in June. Through 12 appearances (10 starts), he has a 4-4 record, 5.27 ERA, and 1.63 WHIP.

“It is not yet clear how Bassitt will fit onto Baltimore’s pitching staff once he returns, assuming everybody stays healthy until then,” Rill wrote. “Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Shane Baz and Brandon Young are all pitching well, while Dean Kremer has made only four starts since returning from a right quad injury and could remain in the rotation for a bit.”

Through his 12-year career, Bassitt has experience coming out of the bullpen. This could be an option for manager Craig Albernaz as the starting pitcher continues to work his way back from injury.

Ryan Mountcastle Injury Details

After eight games to begin the 2026 season, Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle suffered a fractured left foot on April 11. He was placed on the 60-day injured list retroactive to April 13.

The veteran infielder has been a pivotal piece of Baltimore’s lineup since entering the league in 2020. Throughout his career, Mountcastle is batting .286/.312/.357 with 98 home runs and 364 RBI.

He set the Orioles’ rookie record with 33 home runs in 2021.

Barring a return sometime in August, Mountcastle has a history of long-term injuries in recent years. A right hamstring strain in 2025 resulted in just 89 games played in the campaign.

2026 has been a similar season for Ryan Mountcastle.

Finding a spot for the 29-year-old in the lineup will be difficult for manager Craig Albernaz. Pete Alonso has taken over the everyday role for the Orioles at the position, while Coby Mayo has made spot starts at the position as well.

Baltimore is very much in a tight-knit American League Wild Card race. Getting players back from injuries will be a top priority for the ball club down the stretch.