Corbin Burnes Predicted to Leave Orioles for NL Contender

When the Baltimore Orioles struck a blockbuster deal for Corbin Burnes in 2023, the front office knew what was at stake. Now that gamble has come to a head, with the team’s ace a longed-for free agent.

Will he stay or will he go? A group of 52 voters at MLB.com predicted he’ll spurn Baltimore for a title shot in the National League, signing with the New York Mets.

New York is often mentioned as the likeliest landing spot for Juan Soto, should he elect to leave the Yankees. They’re big fish hunting, that much is certain. But would Burnes consider the NL hopefuls?

Other teams receiving votes in the MLB.com poll include the Los Angeles Dodgers and division rival Boston Red Sox. After the season Burnes had, it’s likely only a few teams won’t be interested in his services as a free agent.

The 30-year-old pitched 194.1 innings, threw 181 strikeouts, and allowed 22 home runs to 784 batters faced.

Corbin Burnes Non-Commital to Orioles After Postseason Loss

Few moments are more telling in professional sports than a pending free agents comments right after their team’s season ends.

For the Orioles, Burnes words after their series loss to the Kansas City Royals don’t inspire confidence.

“We’ll see what happens,” Burnes said on October 3. “I haven’t thought much about what’s going on next. It’s going to be a crazy offseason, but still just trying to digest what happened. It was an early exit to what we thought was going to be a long run.”

Perhaps there’s more to be learned from Burnes comments on free agency, prior to his being traded to Baltimore.

“I am going to have to do a lot of research this offseason of farm systems, young guys coming up, groups of core guys that are on a team,” Burnes told Sammon. “Where does it look like teams are going to be competitive? Where are teams just looking to spend some money to make the fan base happy? Whatever it might be.”

Sure, the Orioles have all of those things. But do other teams have them in a higher quantity or quality?

Boston Red Sox Could Join Corbin Burnes Sweepstakes

Among the many potential landing spots mentioned for Burnes, the division rival Yankees are a contender to secure his services.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on November 6 that the other New York club had “checked on” the Baltimore ace. But that, their place in any sweepstakes is contingent upon Soto, much like the Mets.

“The Yankees checked on the free-agent ace pitchers — Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell — but it remains uncertain whether they would do Soto and an ace pitcher, too,” Heyman wrote.

In a column predicting the contracts of MLB’s top free agents, Jim Bowden of The Athletic called for a seven-year, $247 million deal for Burnes. Soto earns $622 million over 15 years in the same article.

That’s likely too much for any one team, even clubs like the Mets and the Yankees backed with top-spending power. One of the New York teams seems sure to land Soto. But will the other land Burnes?