Baltimore Orioles Announce Gunnar Henderson News After Exit Against Guardians

Gunnar Henderson had a rough night at the plate before leaving early.

The Orioles shortstop grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. Cleveland reliever Tim Herrin retired him in the fifth. Henderson fouled a pitch off his left knee in the eighth inning against right-hander Hunter Gaddis.

A trainer checked Henderson and he remained in the game. He drew an eight-pitch walk to reach base. Coby Mayo followed with a groundout to first base. Henderson ran from first to second on the play and his knee locked up.

He could not continue and left the game. Manager Craig Albernaz and a trainer walked him off the field. Carlos Narváez entered as a pinch runner.

Henderson is batting .219 this season with 25 doubles and five triples. He has hit 22 home runs and driven in 57 runs. His OPS sits at .698 through 145 games.

Albernaz Details Gunnar Henderson’s Knee Injury

Albernaz spoke about Henderson’s injury after the game. He explained why the foul ball caused such a problem.

“If anyone’s gotten hit there, it locks up pretty good,” Albernaz said, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Albernaz said Henderson tried to play through the pain. Albernaz called Henderson tough for trying to continue playing. The awkward running motion made the decision clear, Albernaz said.

Henderson described the injury as day-to-day after the game. He does not expect it to become a long-term issue. He wore a compression sleeve on the knee following the game. Henderson said the knee bothered him only when he tried to stop.

The Orioles have not ruled him out for Wednesday’s series finale. Jackson Holliday could shift to shortstop if Henderson sits out.

Blaze Alexander Exits With Back Spasm

Henderson was not the only Oriole to leave early. Blaze Alexander also exited Tuesday’s game with an injury.

The 27-year-old felt his back spasm while fielding a bunt. Patrick Bailey squared around to bunt in the seventh inning. Alexander remained in the game after fielding the play.

He did not return to the plate. Christian Encarnacion-Strand replaced him at third base in the ninth inning.

Albernaz addressed the injury following the loss.

“Blaze Alexander came out because he had a back spasm and it locked up on him,” Rill reported.

The move created an unusual defensive alignment for Baltimore. Catcher Carlos Narvaez played second base for the first time in his professional career.

Alexander’s injury also appears to be day-to-day. The Orioles did not immediately rule him out for Wednesday’s game.

The Orioles lost the game 9-5 at Camden Yards. Cleveland improved to 74-72 with the win. Baltimore fell to 70-76. The Orioles sit four games back of the third AL Wild Card spot. Sixteen games remain on their schedule.