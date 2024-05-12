Orioles Eye 3 Trade Targets With 9-Time All-Star ‘Melting Down’: Insider

The Baltimore Orioles have surged to the top of the American League East standings to open the season, racking up as many wins as all but two other teams in MLB.

But there has been one clear roster weakness that would make it hard for the team to compete for a deep playoff run this season: the bullpen.

Anointed closer Craig Kimbrel, a nine-time All-Star and two-time Reliever of the Year Award winner who signed a $13 million deal ahead of the season, has blown three saves so far, tied for the third-most in the big leagues. As a result of his poor start, the team has its eyes on three potential replacements that they could add via trade as the deadline approaches, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Baltimore Orioles privately realize that they are going to have to find a closer for the pennant stretch with Craig Kimbrel melting down,” Nightengale wrote. “They have their eyes on St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and Astros reliever Ryan Pressly, if their teams become deadline sellers.”

A Baltimore Orioles Trade for Ryan Helsley Would Add an Elite Closer

Of the players Nightengale identified, Helsley is the only one having a truly elite season thus far.

In his sixth MLB season, the 29-year-old righty has maintained a 1.50 ERA, logging 19 strikeouts in 18 innings, with 11 saves in an MLB-leading 16 games finished. He’s currently on a one-year, $3.8 million deal and will be under club control in 2025 as well.

As a result, he’s likely to be a hot trade commodity at midseason. But the Cardinals do seem like they’d listen to offers as they are likely moving toward a rebuild.

“Oddly enough, the most valuable (and realistic) trade chip the Cardinals may be able to leverage at this year’s trade deadline may not be a starting pitcher or big time veteran bat, but rather, their elite closer in Ryan Helsley,” Josh Jacobs noted for Redbird Rants. “Two playoff runs with a closer like Helsley is worth a lot on the market, and past deadlines have shown us that.”

Trading for Jordan Romano, Ryan Pressly Might Not Solve the Baltimore Orioles’ Problems

The other targets mentioned by Nightengale — Romano and Pressly — have strong resumes but have struggled to open 2024, much like Kimbrel.

The 31-year-old Romano is a two-time All-Star, but has been hit for a 4.15 ERA in just 8.2 innings so far this season after returning from the injured list. He is on a one-year, $7.85 million contract this season.

And the 35-year-old Pressly is also a two-time All-Star, who has struggled with a 5.65 ERA in 14.1 innings so far this season. He has logged no saves as he’s lost the closer role to Astros’ free agent addition Josh Hader. He is in the second season of a two-year, $30 million contract that has a vesting option for next year.

Depending on how things progress for the rest of the season, the Orioles could opt for a few different changes to its bullpen. But it almost seems like a foregone conclusion that Kimbrel won’t be the preferred closer in a coming playoff run.