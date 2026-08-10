Orioles Could Add 2 All-Star Closers for Playoff Push

The Baltimore Orioles could strengthen their bullpen without making another trade if two All-Star closers complete their injury recoveries before the regular season ends.

ESPN identified Félix Bautista and Ryan Helsley among the injured players capable of influencing baseball’s playoff races. Baltimore entered Monday at 57-61 and two games outside an American League wild-card spot, making every late-inning option significant.

Neither return is guaranteed. Bautista is attempting to come back from major shoulder surgery, while Helsley has twice landed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation this season. Their progress nevertheless gives the Orioles a potential internal boost for September.

Baltimore’s need is obvious. Helsing’s elbow problems have limited him to 17 appearances, and Bautista has not pitched in 2026. The Orioles therefore have relied on a shifting late-inning group while trying to stay close to Minnesota, Cleveland, Detroit, and Texas in the crowded wild-card standings. Two healthy power arms would change how Albernaz manages important games in September.

Félix Bautista Clears Major Shoulder Hurdle

Bautista faced hitters in live batting practice on August 4, his first such session since undergoing surgery last August to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum. The Orioles’ official injury report lists September as a possible return window.

That is encouraging, but live batting practice is not a rehabilitation assignment. Bautista still must recover between sessions, increase his workload, and pitch in games before Baltimore can consider activating him.

The reward would be considerable. Bautista recorded 19 saves with a 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 34.2 innings last season. Opponents hit .134 against him, according to his official MLB profile.

His dominant track record extends beyond 2025. The 6-foot-8 right-hander owns a 2.01 career ERA, 248 strikeouts in 161.1 innings, and the 2023 American League Reliever of the Year award.

Ryan Helsley Begins Throwing After Elbow Scare

Helsley began throwing on July 31 after an MRI revealed inflammation around his ulnar collateral ligament but no ligament damage. He is on the 60-day injured list and cannot return before August 29.

The Orioles have reason to proceed carefully. Helsley missed time from April 29 through June 16 with the same issue, then felt discomfort again while warming up on July 2. Manager Craig Albernaz said Baltimore would take the process slowly, MLB.com reported.

Helsley has eight saves, a 4.11 ERA, and 21 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. His results worsened after the first injury, but his ceiling remains clear: he led MLB with 49 saves for St. Louis in 2024.

Baltimore signed Helsley to a two-year, $28 million contract to close while Bautista recovered. Getting both back could let Albernaz divide the final six outs according to matchups instead of assigning rigid roles.

For now, the Orioles have two promising timelines, not two guaranteed reinforcements. If both advance without setbacks, Baltimore’s September bullpen could look dramatically different.