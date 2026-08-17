Baltimore Orioles Announce Sudden Gunnar Henderson Change vs. Rays

The Baltimore Orioles are finishing up their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Baltimore has won each of the first three games of the series, so they are going for the sweep.

While the Orioles have been red-hot, they are making some changes to their batting order against the Rays. This includes with star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Gunnar Henderson Batting 5th for the Orioles Against the Rays

Henderson will be in a new spot in the Orioles’ series finale against the Rays. This is because he will be batting fifth after being in the No. 3 spot for Baltimore in their last game versus Tampa Bay.

Replacing Henderson in the third spot for the Orioles is second baseman Jackson Holliday. This comes after Holliday batted in the leadoff spot in Baltimore’s most recent game.

Here is the Orioles’ full batting order for their Monday game against the Rays.

RF Tyler O’Neill

DH Pete Alonso

2B Jackson Holliday

1B Colby Mayo

SS Gunnar Henderson

3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand

LF Jeremiah Jackson

C Carlos Narvaez

CF Christian Franklin

Gunnar Henderson Will Be Looking to Bounce Back vs. Rays After Quiet Game

Henderson will be looking to have a bounce-back performance for the Orioles against the Rays on Monday. He had a quiet game in their most recent contest, as he went 0-for-3 at the plate. Now, he will be looking to heat back up by having a strong game as Baltimore goes for the sweep.

Henderson has had a strong series, though, as he has five hits in 11 plate appearances during it. This included a monster performance against the Rays on Friday, as he went 4-for-4 and hit a home run.

Orioles Need Another Win Against the Rays

The Orioles could certainly use another victory against Tampa Bay. Due to their hot stretch of play, they currently hold the final wild card spot in the American League. However, the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers are all right behind Baltimore.

It will be interesting to see if the Orioles can complete their sweep against the Rays from here.