Insider Feels Orioles Quietly Boast MLB’s Best Hitter Amid All-Star Campaign

one of Major League Baseball’s most elite hitters from the Baltimore Orioles is going largely unnoticed—at least from the viewpoint of casual fans.

Ryan O’Hearn is making a case as one of the game’s best hitters despite the team’s treacherous start to the 2025 season.

The Orioles have struggled to meet expectations in 2025, sitting below .500 and battling inconsistency across the board. The franchise fired Brandon Hyde after a 15-28 start, and haven’t made much progress since.

But there’s also a diamond in the rough, at the moment. The 31-year-old veteran who has transformed into one of the league’s most productive and disciplined sluggers.

O’Hearn’s Numbers For Orioles Corroborate His Praise

Through 156 plate appearances for the Orioles this season, O’Hearn owns a .340 batting average, a .428 on-base percentage, and a .558 slugging percentage, combining for an OPS of .986.

That mark ranks second in the American League and fourth in all of baseball—ahead of household names and future Hall of Famers. Only Aaron Judge has posted a higher OPS in the AL.

Just two seasons ago, O’Hearn was bouncing between teams. Designated for assignment, then traded for cash considerations. Once viewed as a depth option, he’s now flourishing in the heart of Baltimore’s lineup.

Redemption Season For O’Hearn

O’Hearn’s results tell the tale. It’s something that has developed under the guidance of the Orioles’ hitting coaches. He also worked privately with a renowned swing coach in the offseason, focusing on staying connected through the swing and improving bat control.

His strikeout rate has dropped dramatically, from 26.8 percent in his final season with his previous club to just 17.3 percent this year.

And he’s doing it from multiple spots on the field. With the Orioles battling inconsistency on offense, his versatility has become essential. He’s rotated between first base, designated hitter, and the corner outfield, allowing Baltimore to keep his bat in the lineup while covering roster gaps. He’s been one of the few bright spots on a team that entered the season with playoff hopes and now finds itself in need of momentum.

Despite the team’s struggles, O’Hearn is having a memorable season. If the Orioles make a run in the second half, it’s likely this bat will be at the center of it.

It’s not often that a waiver-wire veteran turns into a top-five hitter in the league. But that’s exactly what’s happening in Baltimore.

This isn’t just a hot streak. It’s a breakout for years to come—and it’s quietly becoming one of baseball’s best stories.