Baltimore Orioles Announce Jackson Holliday Change Before Rays Game

The Baltimore Orioles kicked off their ongoing series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-5 victory on Friday. Now, the Orioles will be looking to build on their momentum by defeating the Rays in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday.

Despite the Orioles defeating the Rays in their first game of the series, they will be sporting a different-looking lineup on Saturday. This includes a notable change with young star second baseman Jackson Holliday.

Orioles Announce Jackson Holliday Lineup Change

The Orioles have revealed their batting order for their Saturday matchup against the Rays, and Holliday is among the players who will be hitting in a different spot.

After batting second for the Orioles on Friday against the Rays, Holliday will be moving to the third spot in the order. This comes after Colby Mayo batted third against the Rays in the Orioles’ last game, who will now be batting fourth on Saturday.

Here is the Orioles’ full lineup for their Saturday matchup against the Rays.

RF Tyler O’Neill

1B Pete Alonso

2B Jackson Holliday

DH Colby Mayo

SS Gunnar Henderson

3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand

LF Christian Franklin

CF Leody Tavares

C Carlos Narvaez

SP Kyle Bradish

Jackson Holliday’s 2026 With the Orioles So Far

The 2026 season has been a bit of an up-and-down year for Holliday. In 70 games with the Orioles this season, he has recorded six home runs, 22 RBI, and a .240 batting average. This is after he set career highs with 17 home runs, 21 doubles, 55 RBI, and a .242 batting average in 149 games with the Orioles this past campaign.

Holliday will now be looking to heat back up after being switched to the No. 3 spot in the Orioles’ batting order. He has gone 1-for-13 in his last three games, so it is clear that the three-year MLB veteran is due for a big game.

Orioles Could Use a Series Win Against the Rays

With how this season has gone for Baltimore, it is very clear that they could use a series win against the Rays. At the time of this writing, the Orioles have a 59-63 record and are at the very bottom of the American League East standings. Due to this, it would be great to see them win their second straight game against the first-place Rays on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see if this change in the lineup can spark Holliday to have a big performance from here.