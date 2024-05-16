Jackson Holliday Already Showing Batting ‘Changes’ Asked By Orioles

Baseball fans waited 633 days for Jackson Holliday to get called up to the majors. 10 games later he was optioned back to Triple-A after a shaky start to his Baltimore Orioles career.

But through 17 games he’s already showing signs of progress based on the feedback he received from his first MLB stint.

In a May 16 game for the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, Holliday hit a home run off a change up ball on an 0-2 count.

Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun first made the observation of it being a sign of growth for the 20-year-old.

The pitch Jackson Holliday homered on was an 0-2 changeup below the zone. The fact that he could adjust to that pitch & hit it out is perhaps credit to the changes the Orioles wanted him to make to his batting stance, as detailed by @ByMattWeyrich here: https://t.co/CjOL4fs7vr https://t.co/NyE7DOeQAN pic.twitter.com/bPpJ3LHebA — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) May 16, 2024

It’s all in Holliday’s batting stance. He’s taking a lower position at the plate, through his second Triple-A stint.

And it shows. Holliday is now slashing .283/.438/.491 with 4 home runs and 16 RBIs in 106 at-bats in the minors this season.

Elia Acknowledges the Change in Holliday

Holliday was demoted on April 26. Team general manager Mike Elias spoke with reports shortly thereafter, detailing the decision.

He cited the demotion as a “little hiccup” for the 20-year old prospect.

“It’s nothing that Jackson did,” Elias told reporters. “We were the ones that have been moving him along so quickly. It was a little hiccup, and I think it’s probably the first one he’s ever had. He’s ultimately going to be better off for it.”

But furthermore, he highlighted the value of major-league feedback for a player going back to the minors.

“So I think the bright side is that he got very intense, very specific feedback from major league pitching,” Elias said. “He’s a brilliant talent and a very sharp kid. I expect he’s going to go implement those adjustments really quickly. But we felt that the Triple-A and steady playing time in Triple-A was the place for that.”

Holliday is delivering. And it’s earned the praise of Elias, not even three weeks since his demotion.

Baltimore’s general manager was asked about Holliday’s new-look delivery on May 13. He responded with nothing but praise.

“Heʼs doing exactly what weʼre asking him to do,” Elias told The Baltimore Sun. “Heʼs putting the work in. Heʼs been a very encouraging performer in the time heʼs been back down there, and I think things are trending in a really good direction. Heʼs doing a great job of putting in a lot of work, and heʼs had good results to show for it already. Things are looking good.”

Holliday isn’t ready for a return to the majors yet. But on his current trajectory, he’s back on track to finish 2024 in Baltimore.

Orioles Have 4th-Best Odds to Win World Series

In the latest odds published on BetMGM, the Orioles are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the 2024 World Series.

Who you got winning it all? 🤔 Odds via @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/CqLh6SXKUb — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the pack at +300, followed by the Atlanta Braves at +425, and New York Yankees at +650.

Behind those three sit Baltimore and the Philadelphia Phillies tied with +1000 odds.

At 27-14, Baltimore has the second-best record in the American League and the third-best record in MLB.

Behind an MVP start from Gunnar Henderson, who has 12 home runs in 2024, they lead MLB with 64.