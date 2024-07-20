Jackson Holliday Responds After 2 HR Performance

A disappointing 10-game stint to start his MLB career hasn’t swayed MLB’s No. 1 prospect, Jackson Holliday, from a return to the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

He opened the second half of the Triple-A season with a two home run performance, including one on the first pitch of the game.

Holliday hit another in the second inning, helping the Norfolk Tides to a 12-11 victory.

Tonight is Christmas in July at Harbor Park And it's been quite the Holliday… two home runs from him tonight! He's got 10 this year now, this man is dangerous.#DefendTheHarbor https://t.co/VJcGyIxE9B pic.twitter.com/EC77adSViL — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) July 19, 2024

It’s his first game at second base since suffering an elbow injury in mid-June. It’s the next step in Holliday’s rehab, as well as a potential return to the Orioles in 2024.

“I’m excited to be back out there because I know the sooner that I’m healthy, hopefully the sooner I’m able to get called back up and help the Major League team,” Holliday told MLB.com’s Ben Weinrib. “The arm feels good and it just feels good to get back out there.”

Holliday was sent back to the minors with feedback on his stance and swing, after going 2-for-34 at the plate in 10 games.

In his return from injury, he looked as good as he has at the plate, and that was against a seven-year MLB arm in Joe Ross. By all accounts, Holliday seems primed for a return to Baltimore before the end of the season.

Holliday: ‘A Good Night For Me’

Holliday spent 14 games at the designated hitter spot as a part of his rehab from elbow inflammation. Following his first night back at second base, he told Weinrib he’s been ramping up and feeling good.

“The last week or so in Memphis, I felt really good getting back to my approach with driving the ball the other way and being ready for heaters,” Holliday said. “So it’s kind of carried over. Just looking for a fastball to drive early in the count. Usually with the first pitch of the game, if it’s a strike, it’s probably a good one to hit. So I was able to jump on it. That was a good night for me, and I’m happy with the progress that we’re making and back to hitting high fastballs.”

Holliday also acknowledged his poor performance at the MLB plate, citing his two home run night as evidence to his batting adjustments.

“When I went up to the big leagues, I had a bit of swing-and-miss — especially in-zone, which is kind of unlike anything that I’ve gone through in Minor Leagues,” Holliday told Weinrib. “Hitting the ball hard no matter where it goes is always positive. The double plays aren’t fun, but it was a two-strike count. Hitting a curveball hard, I’m happy with that, especially since no one likes to strike out.”

Through 65 games and 241 at-bats in Triple-A, Holliday is slashing .278/.446/.498 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 2024.

Mike Elias: Holliday Has ‘Very Good Chance’ At 2024 Return

Fans are no doubt more anxious for Holliday’s return after multi-homer night. They might not have to wait long.

Baltimore’s general manager Mike Elias spoke with reporters on July 13, to recap the first half of the season and discuss the July 30 trade deadline.

Elias was also asked about Coby Mayo, the Orioles’ third-ranked prospect, and Holliday as potential contributors in the second half of the season.

He called their chances, “very good.”

“I think both of those players have a very good chance of contributing heavily to the 2024 Orioles, and I could see them doing it at the same time too,” Elias said, per MLB.com’s Jake Rill.

Holliday looks ready, but Mayo may be next in line for a call-up. The 22-year-old infielder is batting .303/.381/.602 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs with the Tides in 2024.