Baltimore Orioles Star Named Top Offseason Trade Candidate

The 2026 MLB season has been very frustrating for the Baltimore Orioles, and it led to them making a franchise-altering trade. This is because they traded star catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox in a multi-player blockbuster deal. The Orioles also traded Taylor Ward, Tyler Wells, and Dean Kremer ahead of the deadline.

However, the Orioles trading Rutschman, in particular, shows that the Orioles are open to making some seriously bold moves. Due to this, another one of the Orioles’ young stars is already creating chatter as a potential trade candidate for this offseason.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named second baseman Jackson Holliday among the top 10 MLB players who could be traded during this upcoming offseason.

“Holliday, a former No. 1 overall pick with four years of club control remaining, has already shown he can be a productive big leaguer. He will not come cheap. But he has more untapped upside than any other player who could realistically be on the move,” Reuter wrote.

With the moves the Orioles have made, it is understandable that Holliday is already being viewed as a trade candidate for this upcoming offseason. He could be a great trade chip for the Orioles to dangle to improve their roster elsewhere.

Orioles’ Jackson Holliday Should Generate a Ton of Trade Interest

With Holliday being just 22 years old and having the potential to become a legitimate star in the majors, there is no question that he would generate a ton of trade interest if the Orioles make him available this offseason. He is exactly the kind of young player who should grab the attention of both contenders and rebuilders, as he would be much more than a rental for any team and has a ton of potential.

Holliday has been continuing to show signs of improvement, too. In 67 games this season with the Orioles, he has recorded six home runs, 21 RBI, and has a career-best .251 batting average. This is after he posted 17 home runs, 17 stolen bases, 55 RBI, and a .242 batting average in 149 games during the 2025 season with Baltimore. When noting that he is still in his early 20s, these kinds of numbers should grab the attention of many teams.

Orioles Trading Holliday Would Come With Some Serious Risk

While Holliday would have the potential to get the Orioles a major return if they moved him this offseason, trading him would also come with a lot of risk for the American League East club. The young infielder is a former first-overall pick for a reason and has all the tools to blossom into a high-impact MLB player. Furthermore, he is only three seasons into his major league career, so it is very unlikely that he has hit his ceiling yet.

Because of this, the Orioles will need to think very carefully before potentially moving him. It would certainly sting to see him hit a new level on another team, but time will tell if the Orioles end up trading him this offseason from here. He will certainly be a player to watch.