Trade Proposal Sends Orioles $5.5 Million ‘Perfect Match’ in 4-Player Swap

The Miami Marlins didn’t waste any time proclaiming themselves as sellers when they sent Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in early May. Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo will be a popular trade candidate as the July 30 deadline continues creeping closer. Could the Baltimore Orioles be a legitimate landing spot for the left-handed hurler?

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked 10 potential landing spots for Luzardo. He ranked Baltimore fifth and proposed the following trade:

Orioles receive: starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo

Marlins receive: outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., left-handed pitcher Cade Povish and infielder Connor Norby

The Orioles have a loaded farm system. This trade proposal includes three of the organization’s top-10 prospects. MLB.com ranks Bradfield fifth, Norby sixth and Povich ninth.

Baltimore could use another top-of-the-rotation hurler to pair with ace Corbin Burnes. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale noted that Luzardo and the Orioles are a “perfect match” for one another. “The best starter on the trade block before July 30 is Miami Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo, and you would think there would be a perfect match with the Baltimore Orioles, who lost starters John Means and Tyler Wells to season-ending elbow surgeries,” he said.

Luzardo Would Give the Orioles Much-Needed Rotation Depth

According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, Baltimore’s current starting rotation includes Burnes, Albert Suarez, Kyle Bradish, Cole Irvin and Grayson Rodriguez. In addition to Means and Wells being lost for the year, Dean Kremer was already on the injured list with a strained triceps. Nightengale also noted that five different Orioles pitchers have gotten hurt and missed time so far in 2024.

Adding someone like Luzardo would be a big boost for this area of the club’s roster. He’s posted a 4.18 ERA through 51.2 innings. The southpaw has been especially good over his past five starts (31.2 innings). He’s produced a 1.99 ERA with 29 strikeouts. After failing to last more than 5.1 innings in a single start over his first four appearances, he hasn’t come out of the game before completing 5.2 frames during this current stretch.

It’s included four quality starts, with three of those coming in each of his last three turns through the rotation. Luzardo struggled out of the gate in 2024 with a 7.65 ERA through four starts, but he’s back on track. His performance is now in line with what he did for Miami between 2022 and 2023 (3.48 ERA in 279 innings).

Acquiring Luzardo Would Also Provide Insurance for 2025

Luzardo could cost an interested team multiple top prospects partially because of his contract situation. He’s making $5.5 million in 2024 and is also under team control in 2025 and 2026. And at the moment, Luzardo’s future value wouldn’t break the bank.

Back in March, Tim Britton of The Athletic valued a potential extension for the left-hander at six years and $90 million. Regardless of Luzardo’s long-term contract situation, any team that acquires him will get a huge piece for the top of their rotation for the next two-plus seasons.

One would imagine that’d be attractive for the Orioles because of Burnes’ status. The Scott Boras client is due to hit free agency at the end of this season. Britton pegged his value at eight years and $260 million. If Burnes does sign elsewhere for 2025, already having Luzardo in Baltimore’s rotation would hypothetically soften the blow.

The Orioles’ issues with keeping their rotation healthy will likely lead to them making a trade or two before the deadline. Based on what’s happened thus far, Luzardo should be one hurler already on their radar.