Baltimore Orioles Legend Offers Blunt Take on Adley Rutschman Trade

In a blockbuster, seven-player trade, the Baltimore Orioles sent three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox. And at least one Orioles legend doesn’t seem happy about the trade.

Shortly after the trade was finalized, a follower on X (formerly Twitter) asked Jim Palmer what he thought of the trade. While Palmer didn’t give his explicit opinion, the implication was strong.

Jim Palmer Didn’t Seem To Like Adley Rutschman Trade

Once the trade had been announced, a fan asked Palmer for his feelings on it. The fan closed by asking Palmer a simple question, “Be honest.. what do you have to lose at this point anyway?”

Palmer, a Hall of Fame pitcher for the Orioles who has long served as a color analyst for the team, offered a two-word reply.

“My job,” Palmer said.

Palmer, of course, didn’t come right out and denounce the trade. But one wonders: if he liked the move, why wouldn’t he offer a more explicit stamp of approval?

But while Palmer may not have loved the trade for the Orioles, that’s not a unanimous opinion.

Reaction To the Trade Has Been Mixed

Five players, catcher Carlos Narváez, pitching prospects Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfield prospect Enddy Azocar and a player to be named later are going to the Orioles in exchange for Rutschman.

Sean McAdam of MassLive quoted someone who felt the Red Sox gave up far too much.

“Some people in the game are completely stunned by what the Red Sox gave up for Adley Rutschman,” McAdam said. “Said one evaluator from another org.: ‘I’m absolutely dumbfounded by this…This is literally one of the most ridiculous trades I’ve seen in 30 years.'”

But in an appearance on Foul Territory, Lance Brozdowski of Marquee

“One more year of control,” Brozdowski said of Rutschman. “It’s not every day that you can get like a 4 WAR projected catcher for one more season. Who knows what’ll happen with the CBA and stuff? Whether that’s a shortened season, if you want to discount that value.”

He continued.

“I texted someone in another front office, and he said the Orioles got duped on that transaction, where they’re basically taking on damaged goods in Eyanson and Witherspoon.”

Rutschman, who was on the injured list at the time of the trade, is slashing .251/.331/.433 with eight home runs. From Boston’s perspective, if Rutschman plays well over the next two seasons and helps the Red Sox make at least one deep playoff run, the trade can likely be lauded as a success.

As Baltimore’s return in the trade is largely in the form of prospects, success for the Orioles will take more time to determine.

Fortunately, though, Palmer keeping his mouth shut may help keep him around to call those prospects when they finally reach the majors.