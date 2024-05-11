Justin Verlander Might Waive No-Trade Clause if Orioles Deal Surfaces: Insider

The Baltimore Orioles pulled off the largest starting pitching coup of the offseason when they landed ace Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers, addressing one of their only significant roster gaps.

But as the team jockeys with the New York Yankees for pole position in the American League East division, it seems like their pitching staff could use some additional reinforcement before the deadline.

One likely trade candidate who has emerged is nine-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who is on the final season of a two-year, $86.6 million contract with a vesting option for next season and a full no-trade clause.

The Baltimore Orioles Have Emerged as a Potential Trade Destination for Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander

Projecting the likelihood of a fit between Verlander and the Orioles, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested the player would waive that clause if a deal with Baltimore emerges.

“Justin Verlander … has (a) full no trade, but the guess is he might accept L.A. or (close to hometown) Baltimore,” Heyman wrote.

Joining the chorus behind that potential, an anonymous American League executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that Verland to Baltimore is a “possibility” as the Orioles’ front office “won’t have to give up too much in return, which is their MO at the deadline.”

Verlander is from Manakin Sabot, Virginia, per Britannica, about a two-and-a-half hour drive to Camden Yards, the home park of the Orioles. But perhaps even more compelling than the hometown connection between the Orioles and Verlander is the fact that the pitcher’s current team, the Houston Astros, are rapidly fading out of postseason contention while the Orioles could use a boost as they surge toward the postseason.

Trade speculation around Verlander was recently shut down by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who emphasized his no-trade clause.

“It’s time to stop the speculation that the Houston Astros would trade Cy Young winner Justin Verlander at the trade deadline if they are out of the race,” Nightengale wrote. “Verlander has a complete no-trade clause, and loves playing in Houston. He already utilized his no-trade clause to steer the Mets into trading him last summer to Houston instead of elsewhere.”

If the Houston Astros Trade Away Players, Justin Verlander May Opt to Leave for Baltimore Orioles

But if the Astros suddenly offload pieces like Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or Framber Valdez ahead of the deadline, Verlander might decide he would rather finish this season on a contender.

“Despite Verlander’s love of being an Astro, it’s possible he will have to weigh that against his desire to compete,” Darragh McDonald wrote for MLB Trade Rumors. “He cited a desire to win as his reason for signing with the (New York) Mets, though that plan didn’t work out… Despite his age, Verlander has continued to pitch extremely well and could be highly sought after this summer.”

The Orioles have one of the top-ranked farm systems in MLB, and plenty of young assets to leverage if they feel like Verlander could provide a needed boost to their rotation heading into the postseason. That might depend on Verlander’s continued health and effectiveness for the rest of this season.

But if teams call in with offers for the veteran, the Orioles might be one of the few that he’d be willing to join.