Orioles Trade Reunion Idea Could Replace Craig Kimbrel With $5.7 Million Lefty

Building on a postseason return in 2023, the Baltimore Orioles are one of the most successful teams so far this season after a series of high-profile acquisitions and promotions.

But there is one area of the roster that seems to be trending in the wrong direction, suggesting a fix is necessary if the team hopes to make a deep playoff run this year.

“They signed (Craig) Kimbrel to essentially serve as a one-year stopgap closer — Kimbrel’s $13 million deal is the only major-league free-agent contract the Orioles gave out this winter — but, to date, things have been shaky in the ninth inning,” Mike Axisa reported for CBS Sports. “It hasn’t sunk their season, but it is a concern. What can the Orioles do about Kimbrel and their closer situation?”

To answer that question, Axisa proposed a trade idea that would see the team reunite with Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, who pitched for the Orioles from 2017 to 2021.

“Luis Arraez has already been dealt and Scott, a free agent-to-be, is certain to go at some point as well,” Axisa noted. “He began his career with the Orioles, so there is familiarity here, plus lefties who throw 100 mph are always in demand. The only question is whether the O’s trust his control (14 walks in 14 innings in 2024).”

The Baltimore Orioles Could Trade for Tanner Scott to Replace Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel, a nine-time All-Star in his 15th major league season, has a 4.11 ERA and eight saves in 11 games finished. He’s tied for the third-most blown saves so far this season in all of MLB, suggesting the Orioles are looking for a replacement.

“The Baltimore Orioles privately realize that they are going to have to find a closer for the pennant stretch with Craig Kimbrel melting down,” Bob Nightengale reported for USA Today. “Kimbrel, signed to replace injured All-Star closer Felix Bautista, has failed to finish the ninth in four of his past five outings as a closer, blowing three saves and yielding six earned runs.”

Scott’s performance so far this season suggests he would be more effective, as he’s maintained a 2.25 ERA and racked up four saves in 16 innings, giving up just eight hits and four earned runs. Scott agreed to a one-year, $5.7 million contract to avoid arbitration for the third time, and he’s set for free agency next year, making any trade for him a potential one-year rental.

The Baltimore Orioles Can Leverage a Deep Farm System in a Trade for a New Closer

And the Orioles might not have to part with too much to land him as the Marlins are very decidedly in sell mode.

“The Luis Arraez trade may be just the beginning for Miami,” Jon Heyman reported for the New York Post. “‘The entire team is up for grabs,’ one rival exec says.”

With one of the highest-ranked farm systems in MLB, the Orioles might be able to acquire Scott for one of their lesser prospects. Such a deal, whether for Scott or another closer around the league, seems to be a likelihood as the Orioles gear up for another playoff run.

Axisa listed Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals, Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox, Justin Lawrence of the Colorado Rockies, Ryan Pressly of the Houston Astros and Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays as other potential targets.