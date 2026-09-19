Baltimore Orioles Announce Decision on Craig Albernaz’s Future During Brewers Series

The Baltimore Orioles will keep manager Craig Albernaz for the 2027 season. President of baseball operations and general manager Mike Elias explained that decision to the Baltimore Sun‘s Matt Weyrich.

“There’s a lot of positives that he brings to the table,” said Elias. “I look at where we are, our record, and how we feel we’ve disappointed ourselves this season. I think it means all of us have room to get better and improve.”

The Orioles will enter a critical offseason, in which they’ll need to right the ship. In eight seasons running the team, Elias has zero postseason wins to show for it. Both he and Albernaz have a big 2027 season that could ultimately define their tenure with the club.

Orioles Will Retain Manager Craig Albernaz for 2027 Season Amid Front Office Changes

The Orioles hired Albernaz before the 2026 season. He is the second manager Elias has handpicked since taking over Baltimore’s baseball operations department in 2019.

The club will likely keep its core intact this offseason. They’re likely to miss out on the postseason for the second year in a row after back-to-back trips in 2023 and 2024. Their last postseason series win dates all the way back to 2014.

This offseason will also include some changes to the front office. Elias believes he’ll return as the lead baseball executive for the Orioles. The team will conduct a search for a general manager to work underneath him.

“I plan on going out and trying to talk to talented executives from other teams,” said Elias. “We have titles available to use to gain permission to talk to people; that’s one of them, and I expect to do that.”

Elias then reiterated his faith in Albernaz, telling the media they plan to continue to build around the rookie manager. He’ll enter his second season at the helm in 2027.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

The Orioles suffered an extra-innings loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping their record to 75-79 for the 2026 season. With Baltimore on track for consecutive losing seasons, the seat is getting hot for Mike Elias.

They’ll take on the Brewers for the second game of the series. They’ll send left-hander Trevor Rogers to the mound, while Milwaukee counters with left-hander Robert Gasser.

Entering play, they are three games back of the Chicago White Sox for the American League’s final Wild Card. But FanGraphs Playoff Odds isn’t too bullish on their standing, with a 3.4% chance of qualifying for the postseason.