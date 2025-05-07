MLB Columnist Says Orioles Rebuild Feels Like a Broken Promise

It was supposed to be worth it. The losing, the trades, the empty ballpark nights — all of it. When the Baltimore Orioles were taken over by Mike Elias, the promise was a long view. He sold a vision rooted in patience, pain, and prosperity. Fans were told to trust the process. Now, seven years later, it’s fair to ask: What was the point?

As MLB columnist for CBS News Matt Snyder put it in his latest opinion piece, the Orioles didn’t just rebuild — they bottomed out spectacularly. Three 100-loss seasons. It’s a roster purposely gutted. And while yes, it did deliver blue-chip stars like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore’s recent stumble to a 13-20 record this season has cracked the foundation Elias spent years building.

More importantly, it’s cracked the fans’ faith.

From Rock Bottom to Nowhere

This wasn’t a half-hearted retool. The Orioles followed the Astros’ complete model—tear it down, build through elite prospects and hoard resources. The difference? The Astros paid off the suffering with multiple titles and four World Series appearances. The Orioles? They’re 0-5 in the playoffs with a 5.43-team ERA and no immediate signs of that changing.

Snyder’s piece goes beyond numbers — it taps into the emotional letdown. Once a powerhouse, this franchise didn’t just ask fans to wait. It asked them to suffer. So when the “payoff” feels this underwhelming, it’s not just a baseball failure — it’s a betrayal of expectations.

Too Cautious With Too Much Talent

Elias has been selective — arguably too selective. Instead of using their farm system to fix the obvious pitching gaps, the Orioles have mostly held on, reluctant to deal with their position-player surplus. The result? One year of Corbin Burnes, a misfire on Trevor Rogers, and a parade of washed-up veterans in the back of the rotation.

And let’s talk free agency. Baltimore didn’t need to go out and sign Shohei Ohtani. But Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, and Nick Pivetta were realistic targets who could’ve helped. Instead, the Orioles rolled the dice on Tomoyuki Sugano, 41-year-old Charlie Morton, and 37-year-old Kyle Gibson. Predictably, that hasn’t gone well.

A Process With No Payoff

Elias wanted to build the Astros of the East. However, the key piece he forgot was the part where Houston built dominant pitching staffs via trades, scouting, development, and smart spending. Baltimore, by contrast, has failed to meaningfully address that side of the game despite years of opportunity.

Baltimore’s value is in reaction — and the reaction here is clear: this rebuild doesn’t feel revolutionary anymore. It feels unfinished. Maybe even hollow.

Orioles Rebuild: Was It All Worth It?

And it’s not just about this season. As Snyder notes, if 101 wins in 2023 and 91 wins in 2024 didn’t translate to playoff success — and now you’re staring down a potential last-place finish — what exactly was the reward for the fans who sat through the closing?

Baltimore deserved more than a pile of prospects and an early October tee time. They deserved the payoff. And if this is it, then Orioles fans were sold a dream — and handed a dud.