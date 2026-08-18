Orioles Announce Encouraging Felix Bautista Injury News Before Yankees Series

The Baltimore Orioles provided an injury update on Felix Bautista ahead of their series against the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Banner‘s Andy Kotska reports that Bautista will begin a rehab assignment later this week.

Bautista, 31, has yet to pitch this season, as he’s rehabbing from August 2025 rotator cuff surgery.

Injuries have felled the All-Star closer in recent seasons. Bautista underwent Tommy John surgery in late 2023, missing the entire 2024 season as a result. He returned to make 35 appearances in 2025 before tearing his rotator cuff.

Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball the past five seasons when healthy. He owns a 2.01 ERA and 67 saves over 156 career plate appearances.

When healthy, Bautista features a fastball that sits in the upper-90s and averages more than 20 inches of induced vertical break. He pairs up that fastball with a devastating splitter and the occasional slider.

What the Felix Bautista News Means for the Orioles Bullpen

Felix Bautista coming back would be a significant boost to the Orioles. Despite being lukewarm sellers at the deadline, the club finds itself holding a postseason spot on August 18.

With Bautista rehabbing from rotator cuff surgery, the Orioles signed Ryan Helsley as a stopgap option at closer. Helsley suffered his own injury back in June. While he avoided elbow surgery, he’s currently on the 60-day injured list and no indication if he’ll return again this season.

The Orioles currently rely on Cam Sanders as their closer. So far, the arrangement has worked, as the right-hander has converted all three save opportunities. The 29-year-old has a 2.16 ERA after Baltimore picked him up via trade for cash considerations.

Once Bautista returns from injury, the Orioles should have another arm for the back end of their bullpen. While the club may ride the hot hand of Sanders, they have another capable option to close in the final six weeks of the season.

When the Orioles activate Bautista from the 60-day injured list, they’ll need to clear out a 40-man roster spot.