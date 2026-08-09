Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Decision During Rangers Series

The Baltimore Orioles have dropped the first two games of their three-game series with the Texas Rangers, in what was a crucial matchup for this team.

Baltimore has scored just two runs in the series, falling even further behind in the American League wild-card standings. But the final game of this matchup could offer the Orioles some salvation if they can pull out the victory.

The Orioles entered the matchup feeling better about themselves, but the Rangers just played much better. Baltimore currently owns a record of 56-61 on the year, sitting. multiple games back in the wild-card picture.

Orioles Make Pete Alonso Move During Rangers Series

But as the team gets ready for the finale, the Orioles have dropped the lineup. Within, sligger Pete Alonso will be batting second, with Baltimore staying consistent with his placement from last game.

Here is how the Orioles lineup looks for the game today:

Wrapping up the series in Texas. 📺 @masnOrioles & MASN+

📻 98 Rock 97.9 FM & WBAL 1090 AM pic.twitter.com/rdCsRiXqRy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 9, 2026

Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles this past offseason, with the organization hoping he could boost their playoff chances. While Alonso has played well, the team itself hasn’t performed up to par this season.

The slugger has hit .247 with 23 home runs and 71 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .794. Alonso has done his part this year, but the rest of the players on the team will need to help him if the Orioles want to compete for a playoff spot.

While the odds are currently against the Orioles, anything can happen in the game of baseball. In their own division, the Boston Red Sox looked dead earlier in the year, and now they are one of the better teams in baseball.

Baltimore has the talent to win, but the players will have to prove it out on the field. Alonso is one of the leaders of this group, and he is also one of the older guys on the team.

Even though the team has underperformed this year, the fans in Baltimore have rallied around them. Alonso has noticed this, even in his first year with the franchise.

“We appreciate you guys sticking with us the whole way,” Alonso said. “The fans have been awesome today. I know it’s been emotional for this city and the organization. But we’re going to keep going, and we’re going to do the best we can to win games. Keep showing out, guys, because when you guys show up, we play better. So, keep supporting us, we love you guys, thank you very much.”

Can the Orioles Make the Playoffs?

There is still over a month and a half left in the regular season, but the next few weeks could define this Orioles team. Baltimore plays the Minnesota Twins right after the series with Texas, giving them a chance to go against another team in the wild-card hunt.

They then get the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, offering Baltimore a chance to earn some quality wins. But if the Orioles can’t put it together, 2026 will end up being another wasted year for this organization.