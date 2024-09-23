Hi, Subscriber

Orioles’ Brandon Hyde Admits Regret After Loss to Tigers

Brandon Hyde

Getty Brandon Hyde during a September 22 game against the Detroit Tigers.

The Baltimore Orioles are still waiting to clinch their 2024 postseason spot after a series loss to the Detroit Tigers on September 22. Team skipper Brandon Hyde shouldered some blame for the loss when speaking with reporters.

When asked about the decision to keep starter Albert Suarez in for the sixth inning, Hyde said he’d take it back if he could.

“Yeah, I take it back now,” Hyde told reporters postgame on September 22. “I was gonna send Suárez through (Matt) Vierling and bring in (Keegan) Akin for (Riley) Greene because he was at a low pitch count. We felt like in the dugout that his stuff was improving over the last couple innings. He snuck one over the fence.”

Suarez gave up a go-ahead home run shot to Spencer Torkelson and the Tigers never looked back in their 4-3 victory.

Baltimore had an opportunity to clinch the top Wild Card spot in the American League with a win. Now they’ll have to wait until Tuesday, and even then, are dependent upon other games across MLB.

With six games remaining, the Orioles are 86-70 and four games ahead of the Kansas City Royals for the postseason slot.

