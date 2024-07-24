Orioles Predicted to Replace Cedric Mullins with Former All-Star

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Baltimore Orioles are motivated buyers, looking to improve a 60-40 roster and make a 2024 World Series run.

A majority of the rumors circling the team suggest general manager Mike Elias will deal for pitching help. But Senior Writer for ESPN, David Schoenfield, thinks they could also upgrade at the centerfield position.

He predicts Baltimore will trade for Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

“…You can imagine that the Orioles coaching staff would love to get their hands on a talented player such as [Jazz] Chisholm and see what he can do away from the dungeon of Miami,” Schoenfield wrote on July 24.

Chisholm — a former All-Star in 2022 — is slashing .251/.325/.412 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. He’s one of the most discussed names ahead of the trade deadline, and a number of teams have been linked to the 26-year-old.

The catch? It will cost the Orioles seventh-year centerfielder Cedric Mullins.

“Cedric Mullins has been through the bad days with the Orioles and has been a key player in their revival that began in 2022,” Schoenfield wrote. “You hate to give up on a fan favorite like that, but Mullins is the one hole in an otherwise stellar lineup, hitting .216 with a .258 OBP.”

Mullins has been in a slump seemingly all of 2024. He’s batting .216/.258/.378 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Chisholm A Low Risk, High Reward Target

There are some concerns about Chisholm’s fit in a locker room and his availability. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on the perceived “brashness” of the outfielder and how that’s limited his market in a July 23 column.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a popular name because of his age (26), control (through the end of 2026), versatility (center field and second base) and talent (bountiful), but fears about his ability to stay healthy and brashness have limited his market,” Passan wrote.

A stress fracture in his back (2022) and turf toe (2023) limited Chisholm to 157 appearances between 2022 and 2023. He’s already surpassed his games played last season with 98 this year.

Schoenfield argues that it’s a risk worth taking. Chisholm is only making $2.6 million this season.

“He won’t cost the Orioles any of those top prospects like a Crochet deal would — and he should make the team better (while also giving them a center fielder for next year) without disrupting their payroll,” Schoenfield wrote. “…You have to believe Baltimore has enough leadership to make sure Chisholm fits into the Orioles’ way.”

Baltimore’s clubhouse runs on camaraderie.

Orioles, Phillies ‘Talked’ Mullins Trade

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies have checked in on a trade for the veteran centerfielder.

In an appearance on “Power Alley,” an MLB Network radio segment, Bowden reported the two team’s talks.

“They’re [Phillies] looking for a long-term center fielder, two-way guy,” Bowden said on July 18. “They’ve talked to the Baltimore Orioles about Cedric Mullins. That might be a nice fit there.”

Mullins, 29 years old, will be an unrestricted free agent in 2029. If the Orioles aren’t planning on bringing him back, trading him beforehand is better than losing him for nothing.

The MLB trade deadline is July 30. As of July 24, there’s been no other reporting on Mullins’ availability or interested teams.