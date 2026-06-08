Orioles Get Injury Update on Chris Bassitt Prior to Monday Night’s Game

The Baltimore Orioles have dealt with horrible injury luck this season, especially in the pitching department.

Zach Eflin required Tommy John surgery after one game, Dean Kremer has pitched in just two games and Cade Povich has pitched in just four games.

The Orioles have been dealt another blow.

According to the team’s social media, starter Chris Bassitt has been placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 5, with low back discomfort.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Trey Gibson has been recalled and will start Monday night’s game.

Bassitt pitched in 12 games (10 starts) before his injury.

What Does This Mean for Bassitt?

The Chicago White Sox drafted Bassitt in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He has spent time with the White Sox, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

In his career, he has a 3.71 ERA in 228 starts.

After a solid season with the Blue Jays, where they were a game away from winning the World Series, Bassitt signed a one-year, $18.5 million contract, a high price for the age-37 pitcher.

It has not gone to plan for Baltimore so far. In 56.1 innings, Bassitt has pitched to a 5.27 ERA with just 37 strikeouts and 22 walks.

His 5.9 K/9 would be the lowest mark of his career.

The back issue may have been a factor in his poor start to the season. The same injury sent him to the IL last September. He would come back in October and pitch some meaningful innings out of the bullpen for Toronto.

Bassitt’s fastball has been his worst pitch, averaging just 91.9 mph. While he hasn’t been a hard thrower for a long time, he is allowing a .360 average against his sinker.

Although Bassitt was struggling immensely with Baltimore, his absence will be meaningful.

How Will This Affect the Baltimore Orioles?

As mentioned, the Orioles are already thin as it is for pitching. With Eflin, Kremer and Povich on the IL, this means that Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Trevor Rogers and Brandon Young are the only four starters remaining on the roster.

While Gibson is coming in to start Monday’s game, it’s unclear if this is a spot start or if he’ll be the fifth starter in the meantime.

Gibson has already made three appearances for Baltimore this year, giving up five runs in 12.1 innings.

Even though it’s a small sample, Gibson should be the frontrunner to replace Bassitt in the short-term.

Other options could be stretching out reliever Albert Suárez, recalling Cameron Weston or calling up Nestor German or Trace Bright.

An external option is also a possibility, although it is June and a big trade is unlikely.

Baltimore is currently 31-35, sitting in fourth place in the American League East. At this point, they are eight games out of the division.

However, in a weak AL, Baltimore is just 1.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. The league could see more aggressive moves by teams in the AL that are desperate for a playoff spot as we move through June.

Regardless, the Orioles will have to make a pitching move before the Trade Deadline if they want to compete this year.