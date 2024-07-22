Orioles’ Heston Kjerstad Addresses Getting Drilled in Head by Yankees

After being hit by a pitch from Clay Holmes in a loss to the New York Yankees, Heston Kjerstad is back with the Baltimore Orioles, activated off of the 7-Day Concussion List.

The hit to Kjerstad led to benches clearing from both dugouts. Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde was the only person ejected.

Kjerstad, talking with reporters in his first game back, says he didn’t pay much attention, down and in pain at home plate.

“At the moment I was concentrating on my health and safety and well-being,” Kjerstad said, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “I wasn’t really too worried about what was going on on the field and everything. But it’s part of the game. When two teams kind of get into it like that, it escalates, teams get heated in situations like that. It’s just part of it.”

He went 0-for-2 in his first appearance back with the Orioles, in an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers. It could take some time for Kjerstad to get his feet back under him.

“There’s a little bit, get in the box, you’ve got to get comfortable again,” Kjerstad told Kubatko. “It may take a few at-bats, whatever. It’s just like anything. You might have some subtle thoughts but it’s a rarity in the game. I’ve taken a lot of ABs and something like that’s happened once, so it is what it is. Small chance for it to happen again.”

But the Baltimore offense is better with the rookie in the lineup. Kjerstad was batting .382/.462/.706 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs over the 13 games prior to his concussion.

Kjerstad Calls Concussion ‘Best Case Scenario’

After taking a hit to the ear — and on a 96.8 mph sinker no less — Kjerstad is thankful to have only left with a concussion.

“Getting out of that one with a mild concussion is probably best-case scenario,” Kjerstad said. “Thankfully we’ve got some good trainers and good doctors around to make sure you’re all good. But it’s part of the game. It’s one of those things you never want to see happen to any one of your teammates or anyone you play against. You definitely don’t want it to happen to yourself. But you’ve just got to wear it and get through it.”

New York was very apologetic after the win, with comments from skipper Aaron Boone and Holmes himself centering on the well being of Kjerstad.

“First of all, I hope Heston’s alright,” Boone said on July 12. “No one ever wants to see that, it’s scary in the moment. First and foremost, I hope he’s ok. Obviously, an emotional moment, two teams playing for a lot. So, glad it didn’t escalate too much.”

Holmes told reporters his sinker attempt just cut high on the pitch to Kjerstad.

“It was one of those things, where, it’s very unfortunate,” Holmes told reporters. “You’re never trying to hit someone in the head, up high like that. I hope Heston’s okay from that. Definitely hope he’s all good tomorrow. One of those things where conditions weren’t great, I was trying to throw a front-door sinker there and it just cut.”

Ryan O’Hearn Gets Hit By Pitch Vs Rangers

Kjerstad’s return lined up with another Orioles player getting hit by pitch.

Ryan O’Hearn took a 92.5 mph fastball from Max Scherzer to his left knee in the July 20 win.

But unlike Kjerstad, he managed to stay in the game. O’Hearn went on to hit a solo shot to left-center field in the ninth.

The insurance run all-but guaranteed a Baltimore win. O’Hearn talked with reporters after about his knee and the home run.

He credited his Texas upbringing as motivation for staying in the game.

“Definitely wanted to stay in the game,” O’Hearn told reporters. “Got a lot of family here, I don’t get to play here very often. Had probably 15 people in the stands, so I wanted to stay in the game, and glad I did with the homer there at the end.”

The Orioles are glad too.