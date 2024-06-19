Orioles’ No. 2 Starter to Undergo Tommy John Surgery: Report

For the third time in 2024, a Baltimore Orioles pitcher is shut down for the season and undergoing Tommy John surgery. Kyle Bradish is the latest, and arguably the most devastating loss.

General manager Mike Elias told reporters about the surgery ahead of a June 19 game against the New York Yankees.

“Kyle, enormous talent, enormous part of the team,” Elias said. “This is a huge blow. This guy is really a tough hombre…He gave us everything he had, and we’re going to miss him.”

Bradish left a June 14 game against the Philadelphia Phillies after five innings.

Team skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters after that 5-3 loss that the Orioles’ number two starter asked to leave the game.

“He came to us and said his elbow was bothering him, so we’re going to get further tests on that,” Hyde said on June 14. “Nothing, really, else to say except we’re going to get further tests on his elbow. So he had to come out of the game after that inning.”

Bradish was on the Injured List to start off 2024 after being diagnosed with a sprained UCL. He returned to the team on May 2, and was putting together a strong third season in Baltimore.

Bradish pitched 39.1 innings over eight starts. He threw 53 strikeouts, allowed 2 home runs, and leaves 2024 with a 2.75 ERA.

This story will be udpated.