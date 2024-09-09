Orioles Tabbed Potential Suitor for Yankees Pending Free Agent

With number one starter Corbin Burnes headed for free agency, the Baltimore Orioles need a contingency plan for 2025. Gerrit Cole represents a potential option on the upcoming market.

In an August 30 column for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller listed the Orioles eighth amongst 10 potential landing spots for the New York Yankees starter.

He compared a potential Cole signing to the New York Mets‘ trade for Francisco Lindor.

“David Rubenstein’s ownership group took full control of the club in the past calendar year, and maybe signing Cole will be their first big splash,” Miller wrote. “It would be similar to when Steve Cohen took over the Mets and wasted little time in trading for Francisco Lindor and shortly thereafter signing him to a $341 million contract.”

Baltimore has a new ownership group, much like the Mets did when they traded for Lindor. Cole would represent a splash, albeit not of the same caliber, for David Rubenstein and company’s first free agency cycle.

The reigning American League CY Young winner hasn’t been his best this season, but has come on as of late for the Yankees.

Dating back to the start of August, Cole has a 1.85 ERA and 3-1 record over six games pitched. He’s thrown 34 innings in that span, allowed only two home runs, and struck out 40 of 138 batters faced.

Jeff Passan: ‘Strong Expectation’ That Gerrit Cole Opts Out

Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million deal with the Yankees in 2020. But his deal features an opt out this winter that would put him on the free agent market nearly five years eary.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on August 27 that there is a “strong expectation” Cole tries to land a larger deal elsewhere this winter.

“Back from an elbow injury and pitching well, Cole also figures into this winter’s free agency with a strong expectation that he will opt out of the final four years and $144 million of his nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees,” Passan wrote.

But he added that New York can nullify the opt out by adding a 10th year onto his deal.

“But any fear that Cole will find greater riches elsewhere can be allayed simply: If he chooses to opt out, the Yankees can nullify it by adding a 10th year at $36 million onto his original deal,” Passan added.

There’s not been any sourced reporting of the Yankees’ intentions should Cole opt out. But with Juan Soto‘s free agency coinciding, New York could find some financial relief in letting Cole walk.

Corbin Burnes: ‘We Know We’re Going to Be a Postseason Team’

A loss to the Tampa Bay Rays also represented Burnes’ 20th quality start of 2024. Only two pitchers have more this season: Philadelphia Phillies‘ righty Zack Wheeler and Seattle Mariners‘ righty Logan Gilbert.

After going 58-38 over the first half of the season, Baltimore is 24-24 since the All-Star Break. Burnes spoke with reporters about the Orioles’ second-half plateau after the loss to the Rays.

“We kind of go in stretches where it kind of looks like we’re coming out of it,” Burnes said, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “Two steps forward, one step back. So it kind of feels like we start to get there and then a couple bad days and it kind of feels like we reset and start over. We’re still right there in the hunt. Whether it’s for first, whether it’s the wild card, whatever it may be, we know we’re going to be a postseason team. We’ve got 18 games left now to get it all figured out and get on a hot streak and to take it through the postseason. It just feels like we’re right there and just haven’t quite turned the corner yet.”

Burnes hasn’t been himself either since the All-Star Break, going 4-3 with a 4.69 ERA over 9 starts. But his performance against Tampa Bay represents a return to his norm, albeit not for the team.

If neither side can get back to their first half level of play come the postseason, the free agency decision may become a lot easier for both parties.