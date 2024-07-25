Ryan Mountcastle Responds to Orioles Trade Rumors

After scoring the winning run in the Baltimore Orioles‘ series finale against the Miami Marlins, Ryan Mountcastle spoke with reporters. He was asked about his name being mentioned in trade rumors.

“I don’t know,” Mountcastle said, according to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports. “I’m just out there playing. I haven’t really seen anything, so, I haven’t heard anything. Just going to go out there and keep playing.”

Ken Rosenthal reported prior to the game against Miami that Baltimore is “entertaining interest” on their veteran bats.

“In addition to searching for a starting pitcher, the Orioles are checking in on virtually every quality reliever available and entertaining interest in some of their veteran position players, sources said,” Rosenthal wrote on July 25.

And that includes Mountcastle.

“From the latter group, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle would be perhaps the most likely to go,” Rosenthal continued. “Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Urías and Anthony Santander all can play first. Moving Mountcastle also would clear a spot for top prospect Coby Mayo, a corner infielder who entered Wednesday batting .297 with 19 homers and a .967 OPS at Triple A.”

Mountcastle is amid his fifth MLB campaign, and all of them have been with Baltimore. He’s batting .266/.306/.436 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 2024.

Mike Elias Hints At Call-Up For Mayo

It’s not surprising to hear the Orioles could be paving the way for Coby Mayo in MLB. He’s the team’s third-ranked prospect, and he’s played the last four games at first base.

And on July 13, Mike Elias — the Orioles’ General Manager — alluded to the 22-year-old’s MLB debut in an interview with reporters. Elias said the third baseman is “very close,” to making his MLB debut.

“He’s in an exceptionally good spot,” Elias said, according to MLB.com’s Jake Rill. “We talk about him all the time. He’s very close. He’s going to help us this year. It’s just about the right moment and the right opportunity and the right runway for something like that to happen, and there’s moving parts…“The fact I’m talking about him at a press conference right now — he’s right there. We’re thinking about it, we’re working on it. I’m sure it’s coming very soon.”

Mayo’s slugging .295/.372/.582 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs in Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides.

Mountcastle is Baltimore’s everyday first baseman. Until he’s moved, there isn’t a path for Mayo to get real playing time in MLB.

Mountcastle Scores Winning Run Vs Marlins

At the top of the 10th inning, Mountcastle sent an 86.8 mph single into right field. It resulted in a disastrous double play that ended the inning, but still put the Orioles up 7-6.

Well, that just happened… An RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle gives the Orioles a 7-6 lead but the law offices of Sanchez and Sanchez guns down the second runner at the plate AND gets Mountcastle trying to get to second base. The inning is over. Only the single run for the… pic.twitter.com/uDCv9TqndX — Noah Berger Media (@NoahBergerMedia) July 25, 2024

Cionel Perez took the mound for the bottom of the inning, striking out two and giving up a groundout to get the win.

Mountcastle admitted after the game that Baltimore (3-7 in their last 10) needed a win.

“It was a great team win there,” Mountcastle said, according to Melewski. “To stay in it in extra innings and get a victory, we needed that one. It feels like every game you want to win. Yeah, we wanted to end the road trip on a good note and thankfully we did.”

Despite the win, the Orioles suffered a series loss to the Marlins. They’ll look to get back on track, now 61-41 and still leading the AL East, over the upcoming 10-game home stand.