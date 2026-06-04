TRADE: Orioles Acquire Former 2nd-Round Pick Kyle Nicolas, Fans React

The Baltimore Orioles made a pitching move Thursday, acquiring former second-round draft pick Kyle Nicolas from the Reds in a trade that quickly drew reactions across baseball.

While Nicolas has yet to establish himself in the majors, his draft pedigree and power arm make him an intriguing addition for an Orioles club seeking additional pitching depth. The Orioles also designated right-hander Eduarniel Núñez for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Núñez was acquired from the Athletics in May.

Nicolas’s Orioles Arrival Follows Rocky Reds Tenure

Nicolas, 27, was a Miami Marlins 2020 second-round draft pick. He appeared in seven games for Cincinnati this season, posting an 8.59 ERA with 13 walks across 7 1/3 innings before the Reds designated him for assignment on May 30. Baltimore sent him directly to Triple-A Norfolk upon completing the deal, according to WKRC-TV in Cincinnati.

Nicolas sits at 97 mph and comes with elite extension of seven feet that gives extra upside to his fastball. But he walked 17 batters in just 15 2/3 innings at Triple-A before Cincinnati called him up in April, according to The Baltimore Sun‘s Jacob Calvin Meyer. His career MLB ERA stands at 4.96.

Cincinnati acquired Nicolas from the Pittsburgh Pirates this past March, sending infielder Tyler Callihan to Pittsburgh in a one-for-one swap. The transaction did not age well. Callihan has since reached the big leagues with the Pirates, as WKRC-TV reported. Nicolas arrived late to Reds spring training after pitching in the World Baseball Classic, was called up April 10 and optioned back two weeks later, never finding a place in Cincinnati manager Terry Francona’s plans.

Orioles, Reds Fans React to Nicolas Trade

The response online was immediate and largely pointed — especially from Orioles fans who saw the move as a distraction from bigger roster problems.

The loudest thread running through Baltimore fan replies to the official roster announcement had nothing to do with Nicolas. It had to do with outfielder Tyler O’Neill. “DFA O’Neill,” posted @jfcatcher23, a refrain that echoed across the mentions. @relishdaddy kept it short and surgical: “Funny way of spelling ‘Tyler O’Neill.'”

@KidCuzzo6869 went straight at Nicolas’s numbers: “9 ERA and 13 BBs in 7 IP. Beautiful, fits right in.”

@DMVBaseballGuy aimed higher, writing, “Is this that liftoff we’ve been hearing about?” The most direct attack on the Orioles front office came from @MerlinEight, who addressed GM Mike Elias by name: “DFA Akin. DFA O’Neill. No one wants him on this roster. @MElias you have made poor signing after poor signing. Eat the salary. This is your fault…”

Reds fans processed the departure with considerably more humor. @cincybuffs commemorated the occasion with an “Ode to Cash Considerations” on X, sending Nicolas off in verse: “The ERA climbed over the fence. / The Reds said, ‘Kyle, thanks a ton … / We got back cash considerations.'”

Nicolas heads to Norfolk, where Baltimore will try to iron out the command issues that have shadowed him from stop to stop. Whether the Orioles can unlock what Cincinnati could not is now the question waiting on an answer in Triple-A.