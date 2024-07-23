Orioles Urged Not to Trade Jackson Holliday for All-Star Ace

Trade rumors have linked the Baltimore Orioles to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, one of baseball’s best pitchers. Should they strike a deal, even if it means including number one prospect Jackson Holliday?

In a question and answer column for Sportskeeda, insider Ken Rosenthal told Dan Connolly he wouldn’t deal the 20-year-old for any pitcher.

“No,” Rosenthal replied. “The reason I will say that is because none of the starting pitchers who are available are good enough for a Jackson Holliday trade. Even Tarik Skubal. Skubal has two-and-a-half years left of control versus six years of Jackson Holliday, who might be an All-Star position player.”

Skubal, the No. 1 pitcher for Tigers, is among the best starters in the majors, pitching 116 innings in 2024, throwing 140 strikeouts and holding a 2.41 ERA.

Rosenthal cited potential health issues as a precaution against going all-in on such a deal.

“Skubal also has health concerns, like any pitcher,” Rosenthal continued. “There’s no question he’d be an upgrade to the rotation in Baltimore, but, I’m sorry, I ride Jackson Holliday as my starting second baseman going forward.”

Holliday spent 10 games with the Orioles this season for his MLB debut. But it was too much, too quickly for the 20-year-old who recorded just 2 hits in 34 at-bats.

That’s no argument against his MLB future. But if Baltimore feels a pitcher like Skubal is the missing piece to their World Series’ chances, they’ll have to consider it.

Rosenthal: ‘Decent Chance’ Mason Miller Gets Moved

Further along the question and answer column, Rosenthal was asked about the biggest name who might be traded at the deadline.

His answer, Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox, is unsurprising. But what Rosenthal followed with in his answer is surprising.

“I could say Mason Miller,” Rosenthal said. “I still think there’s a decent chance he gets moved, but I’ll go with [Garrett] Crochet.”

Miller has been linked as an Orioles target since the start of the season. But the Oakland Athletics, with a 39-62 record, haven’t been reported as willing to move the 25-year-old closer.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on July 18 that Baltimore is “in touch” on Miller, as well as Tanner Scott.

“But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller,” Heyman wrote.

Miller is an All-Star in his second MLB season, thrown 39.2 innings and recorded 70 strikeouts. He holds a 2.27 ERA.

Orioles’ Farm System Is Full Of Prized Talent

Baltimore should feel comfortable in their ability to outbid almost any team.

Home to the league’s best ranked farm system, the Orioles and general manager Mike Elias have the tools to pull off a blockbuster. The only question is whether or not they are willing to.

Baltimore has three prospects in the Top 15, according to MLB.com. That includes Holliday, Samuel Basallo, and Coby Mayo.

Basallo, a catcher, faces a tough road to the majors as long as he’s a member of the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman, arguably the face of the franchise, is a mainstay at catcher. He’s a second-time All-Star in his third MLB season and batting .271/.337/.441 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.

That would seemingly open Basallo up to being traded elsewhere, for a top talent like Miller or Skrubal.

The 19-year-old, with the Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox, is slashing .273/.334/.441 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Baltimore utilizing Basallo in a deal might be the most viable route to a blockbuster trade.