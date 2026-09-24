Pete Alonso Drops Blunt Quote About Playing With Orioles

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso dropped a blunt quote about playing with the Orioles after signing with them this past offseason.

After spending the first seven years of his MLB career with the New York Mets, Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles this past offseason.

This has proven to be a terrific deal for both the player and team, as Alonso has emerged as the team’s leader both on and off the field, hitting 41 home runs and 110 RBIs — both of which lead the American League — with three more games to go this season to further improve his stats.

Safe to say that this contract is working out just fine for the Orioles, and for Alonso too, who loves playing in Baltimore.

Pete Alonso’s Blunt Quote About Playing in Baltimore

Speaking to reporters following Baltimore’s last home game of the season, Alonso made it clear how much he loves playing with the Orioles.

“I believe in the Baseball Gods, and I honestly believe I’m here for a reason. I was always meant to be a Baltimore Oriole,” Alonso said.

While the Orioles seem likely to miss the playoffs — technically, they still have a chance, but it would require winning out and the Chicago White Sox losing all of their remaining games — Alonso clearly loves playing in Baltimore and is happy with his decision to sign with the Orioles after leaving the Mets.

With 305 career home runs now, the 31-year-old Alonso will have an outside chance of hitting 500 home runs in his MLB career. If he can put up a few more big seasons like this one where he hits 40+ home runs, he will put himself in good shape to hit 500 in the back half of his career.

Pete Alonso Leads Orioles Teammates Back on Field

Another thing that Alonso did after the Orioles’ final home game of 2026 was lead his teammates back on the field to salute the fans, a decision that Alonso said was simply the right thing to do to show support to the fans who supported them all season long.

“They’ve been coming out all year. I know this hasn’t been the season that we wanted internally, and it’s not the season that’s expected internally. The people who have supported us, it’s not what they expected or wanted either. For people to still show up, come out to a doubleheader today, and really just show the true support, it’s special, and that should be recognized. Alby was like, ‘Hey, guys, come on back out.’ Some people were kind of in the tunnel, so he kind of initiated that. And I was like, just kind of reinforcing what his messaging was. And, I mean, that’s the least we can do. That’s the least we can do after a full year of support. And again, I know it’s a midweek doubleheader, a little chilly out. People didn’t have to show out the way they did, so for people to do that, we appreciate that,” Alonso said.