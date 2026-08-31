Orioles’ Pete Alonso Announces Personal News Amid Hot Streak

Pete Alonso keeps producing for the Baltimore Orioles. The slugger enters Monday hitting .270/.360/.503 with 32 home runs and 91 RBIs this season. He ranks eighth in MLB in homers and sixth in RBIs.

Alonso has been especially hot in August. He posted a 1.040 OPS with nine home runs in the month alone. That surge has helped Baltimore climb back toward .500 after a rocky start to 2026.

The Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday, winning 8-5 in West Sacramento, California. Gunnar Henderson drove in five runs and hit two home runs. Coby Mayo added a three-run blast to help Baltimore cut the early deficit.

The sweep pushed Baltimore to 68-69, its best position relative to .500 since April 30. The Orioles sit fourth in the AL East and one game back of the final AL wild-card spot.

Alonso’s personal announcement arrived during his hot streak.

Pete Alonso Teams With Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Alonso will headline a fan event at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore. The restaurant announced “Meet The Polar Bear: Pete Alonso” as part of its long-running “Meet The Birds” series. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 5, at noon.

The experience is limited to 100 guests. Barstool Sports personality Eric Arditti will host a live Q&A with Alonso. Guests will get autograph opportunities, professional photos, raffles and specialty cocktails.

Tickets range from $350 to $600 and come in three tiers. General Admission includes the Q&A, an autographed baseball and a professional photo with Alonso. VIP adds a commemorative T-shirt, early admission and priority seating. Polar Premium includes an autographed bat and first priority for photos.

Proceeds will benefit The Alonso Foundation, the charity Alonso and his wife, Haley, founded. The foundation supports causes tied to youth, animals and veterans.

Pete Alonso Suffered a Scare Against the Athletics

Alonso took a scare during Sunday’s series finale against the Athletics. A’s reliever Kade Morris hit Alonso in the helmet with a 94.6 mph fastball in the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park.

Alonso fell to the ground before getting up under his own power. He walked toward first base, then went to the dugout tunnel. Jackson Holliday entered as a pinch-runner and later scored on Henderson’s triple.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Alonso was fine afterward. “He was typical Pete in the dugout, so he’ll be fine,” Albernaz said. Alonso gave Morris a thumbs-up following the incident.

Before exiting, Alonso had reached base twice, going 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.