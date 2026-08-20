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Baltimore Orioles Release 7 Players From Organization During Yankees Series

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Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before playing against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the New York Yankees at Camden Yards at 6:35 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 3-1 on Tuesday and the second game 5-3 on Wednesday.

During the series, the Orioles quietly announced the release of seven players from the organization.

Baltimore Orioles Release 7 Players Amid Yankees Series

New York Mets v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 05: Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 5, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

Teran went 3-2 with an 8.79 ERA, 2.34 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings in the Orioles organization.

Sandoval went 4-3 with a 6.84 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 28 strikeouts over 25 innings at the rookie ball level in the Orioles organization.

Tejada went 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 41 strikeouts across 43 2/3 innings before being released.

Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 24: Executive vice president and general manager for the Baltimore Orioles Mike Elias looks on during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Virla went 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35 strikeouts over 31 2/3 innings in the Orioles organization.

Benitez went 1-2 with a 6.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings before being released.

De Los Santos went 3-3 with a 4.36 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 63 strikeouts across 74 1/3 innings in the Orioles organization.

Valdez slashed .234/.331/.345 with three home runs, 21 doubles, four triples, 20 stolen bases and 45 RBI before being released.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 19: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Gunnar Henderson #2 after hitting a home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Before the New York series, Baltimore won three of four games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 15: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 15, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Baltimore is in last place in the American League East with a 61-66 record. The club is 15 games back of the first-place Rays.

In the Wild Card standings, the Orioles are just 1 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third Wild Card spot.

After they wrap up their series against the Yankees on Thursday, the Orioles will begin a three-game series against the Rays at Camden Yards on Friday.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Baltimore Orioles Release 7 Players From Organization During Yankees Series

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