Baltimore Orioles Release 7 Players From Organization During Yankees Series

The Baltimore Orioles are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the New York Yankees at Camden Yards at 6:35 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 3-1 on Tuesday and the second game 5-3 on Wednesday.

During the series, the Orioles quietly announced the release of seven players from the organization.

Baltimore Orioles Release 7 Players Amid Yankees Series

Via MiLB.com:

Teran went 3-2 with an 8.79 ERA, 2.34 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings in the Orioles organization.

Sandoval went 4-3 with a 6.84 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 28 strikeouts over 25 innings at the rookie ball level in the Orioles organization.

Tejada went 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 41 strikeouts across 43 2/3 innings before being released.

Virla went 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35 strikeouts over 31 2/3 innings in the Orioles organization.

Benitez went 1-2 with a 6.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings before being released.

De Los Santos went 3-3 with a 4.36 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 63 strikeouts across 74 1/3 innings in the Orioles organization.

Valdez slashed .234/.331/.345 with three home runs, 21 doubles, four triples, 20 stolen bases and 45 RBI before being released.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Before the New York series, Baltimore won three of four games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Baltimore is in last place in the American League East with a 61-66 record. The club is 15 games back of the first-place Rays.

In the Wild Card standings, the Orioles are just 1 1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third Wild Card spot.

After they wrap up their series against the Yankees on Thursday, the Orioles will begin a three-game series against the Rays at Camden Yards on Friday.